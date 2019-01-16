Paris Jackson Checks Into Treatment To ‘Reboot’ And ‘Prioritize Her Health’

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson has had a busy year of work that led her to the decision.

Model and singer Paris Jackson is putting her mental health first in 2019, and has decided to take some time off from her busy schedule and check into a treatment facility, E! News reported.

According to a source, the 20-year-old daughter of the late famous singer Michael Jackson made the decision following a whirlwind year of work engagements that took her all over the world.

“Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” the insider said, revealing that the only daughter of the “Thriller” singer checked herself into a treatment facility “to aid in her wellness plan,” and looks forward to emerging “revitalized” and ready to face her new projects in the future.

Paris has had a year of highs in terms of her career, as she made her debut on the silver screen with the movie Gringo as well as launched her music career, teaming up with fellow musician Gabriel Glenn to form a duo called The Soundflowers. Jackson has also been pursuing a modelling career, signing with IMG Models in 2017.

Unfortunately, the triple threat has also faced some tragedy in the last year with the death of her grandfather Joe Jackson, who passed away in June after battling pancreatic cancer.

Paris Jackson Checks Into Treatment Facility to ''Prioritize Her Health'' https://t.co/hqUq0IDakU — E! News (@enews) January 16, 2019

Fans of the young starlet had been speculating that she was facing some struggles when she abruptly took a hiatus from social media, her last posts on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts being in mid-December. Paris was also noticeably absent from a family vacation in Tokyo, Japan, over the holidays.

Many have taken to Twitter to offer their sentiments to the model as she goes through treatment.

“I was worried but I’m glad you’re getting the help you need at this time. Take care of yourself,” one user wrote.

As if we need more sad news. My love and prayers go to Paris! Hope she recovers soon and hopefully this nightmare would end! She’s been through enough! @ParisJackson

????????????????????♥️#prayersforparis #justiceformichael #mjinnocent #leavemichaelalone #parisjackson pic.twitter.com/yVHYbvGSJk — Leah Marie Millican (@leah_bug19) January 16, 2019

“We love you so much and are waiting for you on the other side. We support you and always stand by you. Your mentality matters most to us. We are thinking of you,” wrote another.

Paris has been open with her struggles with mental illness and self-confidence, which drove her to attempt to end her life at just 13-years-old. Jackson later admitted in a Rolling Stone interview in 2017 that she had attempted suicide a number of times.

The star was enrolled in treatment at UCLA hospital in 2013, E! News previously reported, which was followed by a stay in a therapeutic boarding-type school.