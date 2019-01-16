Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Shows Off Curvy Booty In Sexy Snap

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is no stranger to showing off her famous curves, and she did just that via social media this week.

The Sports Illustrated model took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share many photos from a recent charity event she attended. In the first photo, Camille is seen rocking a jersey of her own for a celebrity charity softball game.

Kostek wore a black Under Armour hat and a pair of matching skin-tight black leggings that showed off her hourglass figure, and a short, white button-up jersey with her name on the back, as well as the number 19. The jersey was just short enough that Camille’s flat tummy and toned abs peeked out from underneath.

The model wore minimal makeup for the event and donned a sun-kissed glow to her skin, as well as a nude color on her lips for the event. She let her natural beauty shine through, and even showed off her freckles, which her fans have come to love.

The event was to support California Strong, a charity that helps families that were impacted by the recent devastating fires in California. It seems that a good time was had by all at the game, which was also attended by stars such as actor and comedian Adam Sandler.

Meanwhile, in other photos from the event which was held in Malibu, a place that caught a lot of damage from the recent wildfires, Camille was spotted sporting her New England Patriots ball cap, which was a nod to her boyfriend, NFL player Rob Gronkowski or “Gronk” as fans call him.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Camille’s shows off her body in many of her modeling photos, she reveals that she gained confidence in herself by living in a very supportive and loving household.

“Luckily, I grew up in a very supportive household. My mom is my biggest inspiration. I grew up in a home without a scale. But I had always been involved in things that relied partially on the way that I looked, whether it was as a dancer, or a cheerleader, or TV hosting, and eventually modeling. I’m very well aware that I hold myself to a high standard for beauty, but at the end of the day, everyone has their issues,” Kostek told the Improper Bostonian last year.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek’s sexy photos by following her on Instagram.