Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Booty In Thong String Bikini In Flirty Instagram Videos

Emily Ratajkowski is busy promoting her Inamorata swimwear line. Lately, she’s been busy sharing photos of fans wearing her pieces, along with sharing vintage photos that she thinks represents her brand’s vibe. But of course, Emily’s one of the best models for her own swimwear, and she shared a series of flirty videos on Instagram to show her “Las Olas” bikini “in action.”

The clips show the model sporting the black bikini, which has a small top with strings that wrap around the midriff. The bottom is a small thong-cut piece. The video starts off with shots of Emily’s derriere as she walks at the beach, along with her ordering food or drinks at an outdoor bar. It then cuts to the model standing the by water, as she brushes sand off her behind. She’s then spotted laying down on a beach towel. Some fans wanted to know, “When are u restocking all colors and sizes?” Others focused on the model’s looks, commenting, “cant wait for summer,” “Perfection,” and “Emily, you are perfect!”

And it’s no surprise that fans are wondering how they can get a hold of the pieces, considering that Inamorata’s online shop shows that many of the Las Olas tops and bottoms are sold out. However, it’s available in select colors and sizes. So if you’re lucky, you might be able to snag something. These pieces come in black, white, pink, and red.

And when it comes to inspiration and the reasons for starting a swimwear line, Emily has some interesting reasons, which she shared with Paper Magazine.

“I grew up in San Diego, and in the summer that is what you wore. You weren’t even at the beach, but you were living in a bathing suit. I love the confidence that came with that… It fit with my ethos of how I want women to think of their bodies.”

Moreover, Ratajkowski revealed that “Being able to have the agency to do the swimsuit thing is so empowering to me, and I’m hoping to be able to take that same entrepreneurial attitude to fashion, to film making and beyond and to utilize the tools that I feel lucky to have.”

Many modern models have become entrepreneurs, and Emrata isn’t the only one. Just look at Tyra Banks or Heidi Klum, two supermodels who have expanded their empires beyond modeling into fashion and TV. Plus, popular model Candice Swanepoel from Victoria’s Secret has launched her own swimwear line called Tropic of C.