Colton Underwood Spent An Entire Day Filming Shower Scenes For ‘The Bachelor’

Colton Underwood is revealing some inside details about his time filming The Bachelor. The hunky former football player recently opened up about having to spend an entire day in the shower for the show.

Hollywood Life reports that Colton was forced to spend hours and hours in the shower with the water hitting him in order to get the perfect, sexy shower scenes for the latest season of the hit ABC dating series.

Underwood has already been spotted in the shower this season, and only two episodes have aired. On Jan. 14, the hunky reality star was a guest on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast, Almost Famous, and claimed that there is so much footage of him in the shower because he had to film an entire day of different shower scenes to ensure that the network had the scenes they wanted for the season.

“You know how many showers I took? You ready for this? This is a spoiler alert. We had a shower B-roll day. It was awesome,” Underwood told Ashley and Ben, who are are members of Bachelor nation themselves, and love to host other people who have been on the show or its sister series The Bachelorette, Bachelor Winter Games, and Bachelor in Paradise.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Underwood may have spent plenty of time taking showers during The Bachelor, but it seems that it didn’t take any time away from the ladies vying for his heart.

Colton recently hinted that he was engaged following the end of filming the dating series, telling the outlet that he was very happy at the current moment, and seemingly giving clues that he did get down on one knee and propose to one of the women from his season.

Much has also been made about Underwood’s choice to remain a virgin. The athlete says that while he is not saving himself for marriage, he was saving himself for a loving and committed relationship, which he had yet to find prior to appearing on the hit ABC television series.

Although Colton has dished on whether or not he is still a virgin, he did recently tell Jimmy Kimmel that he was very worried about the fantasy suite dates, and that once cameras quit rolling and the microphones were taken off, he wasn’t completely convinced he and his dates were alone, so he checked the rooms for hidden mics.

Fans can see more of Colton Underwood’s journey when The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.