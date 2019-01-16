Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx & Wife Courtney Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Rock star Nikki Sixx and his wife, Courtney Sixx, are expecting their first baby together. This will be her first child, and his fifth.

The 60-year-old Motley Crue bass player and the 33-year-old blogger have been married for almost five years and have always discussed their desire to have children together.

In August of 2015, Nikki told The Guardian that this marriage, his third overall, was going to be his last. “I want to have another child. I have four children and it’s been the greatest thing that’s ever happened in my life,” he added.

“No matter what happens in my kids’ lives, I’ll be there for them. My family means everything to me and I will do anything for them. If somebody offered me a lethal injection right now, that would guarantee my kids will live forever, I would take it.”

Then, in a tweet dated April 4, 2017, Courtney said that she was planning on getting pregnant that summer. “I just cannot wait to be a mommy! We are having major baby fever,” she wrote.

Even though it may have taken a little longer than the couple would have liked, their dream has finally come true.

“We are over the moon excited to be having a baby! Nikki is going to be the most amazing dad in the world because he already is,” Courtney told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 15.

The musician has three children — 27-year-old son Gunner, 24-year-old daughter Storm, and 23-year-old son Decker — from his seven-year marriage to Playboy Playmate Brandi Brandt. He also has a daughter, 18-year-old Frankie, from his 10-year marriage another Playboy Playmate, Donna D’Errico.

One of the bassist’s pals told Radar Online that “Courtney is several months along, and Nikki is ecstatic.”

“He is such a great father already, and she is going to be the best mom. She is so caring,” said the insider.

The baby news comes at a time when both of the parents-to-be are quite busy with their careers.

Nikki is preparing for the big debut of the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Jeff Tremaine-directed movie will be released by Netflix on Friday, March 22. It stars Douglas Both as Nikki, Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee. The Crue also recorded four brand-new tracks to accompany the classics featured in The Dirt.

Additionally, he has been recording new music with his other band, Sixx:AM, and creating a Broadway musical based on his 2007 memoir The Heroin Diaries.

Meanwhile, according to Us Weekly, Courtney is working on a luxury flower line with Los Angeles-based Mark’s Garden that will be coming out in the spring.

No word yet as to when Baby Sixx is scheduled to make his or her arrival.