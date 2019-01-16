Jason Reitman To Direct New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie – Direct Sequel To 1989 Film Will Ignore 2016 Version

Fans may finally get their wish of a third "Ghostbusters" movie in the original film universe.

When the 2016 version of Ghostbusters was revealed to be about a new all-female team, many fans were skeptical of what may end up in theaters. The film that ended up in theaters is one that made $229 million at the global box office on a budget of $144 million, and almost all talk of a sequel has ceased. Now, all of a sudden, there is word that a sequel to the original two movies could come in the summer of 2020 and it will be directed by Jason Reitman, the son of the director of the original films.

This new movie will be the supposed third part of a trilogy that follows up both of the first two movies. It is not going to be connected in any way to the 2016 film that starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones as the new spirit-fighting team.

Ivan Reitman is the man who directed both Ghostbusters in 1984 and Ghostbusters II in 1989, and according to Variety, his son Jason will helm the new movie. Sony Pictures is moving ahead with this movie and they’re looking to begin shooting this summer and are planning to release it in theaters in the summer of 2020.

While there is very little known about the plot of the movie, sources say that Reitman has been test-screening teenagers for four mystery roles. Obviously, those would most likely be the roles of the four Ghostbusters, but that is not yet confirmed.

It is not known if Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, or Ernie Hudson will have roles in the film, but again, there isn’t much that has been made public at all. Of course, Harold Ramis, who played the part of Egon Spengler, sadly passed away in February of 2014.

There was no surprise that it was quite difficult to get original cast members such as Aykroyd, Murray, Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts to be in the 2016 version. It will be interesting to see if Sony can get them back for this new film or if they will even want them there.

Ghostbusters 3 will be the first tentpole film for Jason Reitman who is the man behind movies such as Up in the Air, Juno, and Thank You for Smoking. His dad’s Montecito Pictures will produce the film and it is believed that this is Ivan’s way of “passing the torch” to his son for one of his biggest franchises.

For 30 years, hardcore Ghostbusters fans have been waiting for a true sequel to the original two films even though they received the reboot in 2016. Sony has been keeping this project very quiet, but they are making it a big-time priority due to being so financially fruitful. The third film in the original franchise has used the fake title of “Rust City,” but the news is now out and it appears as the Ghostbusters “are ready to believe you.”