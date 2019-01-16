‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Kit Harington Reveals The Strange Keepsake He Took From The Set

Kit Harington calls himself 'narcissistic' for keeping this Season 8 item.

If you could take anything from the set of HBO’s Game of Thrones, what would it be? Would you want the majestic Iron Throne that is so central to the plot? Or would you prefer a keepsake that is important to your favorite character?

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, has just revealed the item he claimed for his own when the hit epic fantasy series finished up production. The actor can also lay claim to one of the Game of Thrones characters, having met and fallen in love with co-star Rose Leslie.

However, according to Insider, Kit Harington also decided to keep the Jon Snow statue that was first seen in the Season 8 teaser recently for Game of Thrones. In the trailer, Jon Snow, along with Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), was seen inside the Stark crypt. The trio passes Jon’s mother, Lyanna, and continued on until they find statues of themselves.

Kit Harington was so impressed by the statue that he decided to claim it as his own.

“I kept that statue, you know the one in the crypt?” Harington said on BBC Music’s Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball.

“They sent it to my house so I’ve got it in my shed. How sad is that?”

Harington also revealed that Sophie and Maisie didn’t keep their statues.

“I was the only one who kept their statue, that’s how narcissistic I am,” Kit said.

Kit Harington said it was 'narcissistic' to keep it https://t.co/AQJF0xi8Rm — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) January 15, 2019

Fans have been wildly speculating since the teaser was released. From the feather that was originally placed there by Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, to the fact that the statue of Jon appears to be much older than he is now, fans have managed to milk a lot of information out of the short clip.

And, already, fans are wondering if there is even more significance to the statue now that Kit has decided to keep it. However, as Insider states, the footage from the new trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones is stylized and not actual footage from Season 8. This means that these statues might not even appear in the final season of Game of Thrones. So, fans will just have to wait until April to find out if there is any further significance to Kit Harington keeping the statue.

As for what Kit is going to do with the statue of himself?

“I’m gonna turn it into a water feature,” the Game of Thrones star revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will air on April 14, 2019.