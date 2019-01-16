Mike Pence’s Wife, Karen, Working At School That Discriminates Against LGBT Staff, Children

There is a strange split in the world today. While much of it seems to be progressing and moving forward with regard to equality and rights, there are parts that seem instead to be moving backwards.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, appear to be quite happy to champion those steps in reverse. Just this week, Karen started a new job at the Immanuel Christian School in Northern Virginia, where she teaches art, according to a report by the Huffington Post.

The school doesn’t exactly have its doors open to everyone, however. On the school’s website there is a “parent agreement,” which states that the school will “refuse admission to students who participate in or condone homosexual activity.”

It’s not just students who don’t conform to gender norms that are not welcome. People applying for jobs at the school must also “pledge not to engage in homosexual activity or violate the unique roles of male and female.” They must also sign forms that state they are not engaging in “moral misconduct which violates the bona fide occupational qualifications,” which includes premarital sex or cohabitation.

The online application also states that as far as the school is concerned, “marriage unites one man and one woman,” and even goes so far as to insist that a “wife is commanded to submit to her husband,” a strange thing to assert on a school website.

Karen Pence has taken a job at a school that bans gay employees & requires employees to affirm that “marriage unites one man and one woman” and that “a wife is commanded to submit to her husband. https://t.co/6wjVOECvQH — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 16, 2019

Before they will be considered for a position at the school, potential employees must also explain their particular position on the “creation/evolution debate.”

For parents hoping to send their children to the school, there is a “parent agreement.” It’s not only the students who must comply with the school’s archaic stance on sexuality. Parents of students must also “acknowledge the sanctity of marriage as a strictly heterosexual practice.” Families who “condone, practice or support sexual immorality, homosexual activity, or bi-sexual activity” go against the morals of the school.

It’s not the first time Karen Pence has been connected to the school. She previously worked there for over a decade while her husband was a congressman. The family also has another connection to the school: their daughter, Charlotte Pence, attended the school.

While Karen was excited to be starting back up teaching, LGBT groups have slammed her decision to rejoin a school that openly discriminates against people who are different from their idea of what’s right.

“The Pences never seem to miss an opportunity to show their public service only extends to some,” JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president for policy and political affairs at the Human Rights Campaign, said of Karen’s employment.