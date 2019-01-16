‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell Says She’s ‘So Close’ To Meeting Her Baby Girl

The reality show star is 33 weeks pregnant.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell announced her third pregnancy back in September of 2018. Since then, she hasn’t shared too much information, but on Tuesday night she took to Instagram to give fans an update.

“33 weeks tomorrow!! Getting SO close to meeting you babygirl. I’m super excited and so is ur big sister #Novalee & Daddy can’t wait to hold and kiss you!!! #wecantwaittomeetyou,” the reality show star wrote.

This is Catelynn’s third pregnancy. Fans were introduced to her back in 2009, when she and Tyler Baltierra appeared on MTV’s hit show 16 and Pregnant. While the show had featured a few different girls and followed their pregnancies, Catelynn and Tyler’s story was different than the rest. Faced with a teenage pregnancy, Catelynn and Tyler looked into adoption for their daughter. The show chronicled their journey as they made the tough decision to place their daughter for adoption.

Cameras continued to follow the couple on Teen Mom, where their adoption decision played out. Viewers have had a unique look at adoption through Catelynn and Tyler. The couple, who have dated since they were teens, welcomed their daughter Nova on New Year’s Day in 2015. They tied the knot later that year.

On the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, fans watched as Catelynn and Tyler dealt with marital issues. Despite Cate being pregnant, the couple chose to take a 30-day reflection period, one where they spent time apart. The couple was clear that they weren’t separating, but rather taking some time to work on themselves. During the period, Catelynn and Tyler lived separately, but still did things together.

Speaking to Us Weekly about the separation back in December, Tyler explained, “It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore. We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy.'”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Catelynn posted a photo of a baby girl’s nursery last week. The photo showed the baby crib as well as a rug placed in front of the crib. Catelynn previously hinted that she may have to be induced 37 weeks into her pregnancy. She posted a poll to social media asking her followers if any of them had experienced being induced at 37-weeks pregnant. While the Teen Mom OG star didn’t specifically state that would be her experience, the poll made some wonder if perhaps Catelynn would be giving birth to her baby girl earlier than anticipated.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes on MTV, so fans will have to follow Catelynn on social media to keep up with her life.