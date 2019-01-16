Khloe Kardashian Shares Crude Photos To Instagram Account

Khloe Kardashian is getting cheeky on social media. The reality star recently shared a photo of herself flipping the bird, but it may not be for the reason fans would initially think.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an interesting photo of herself to her Instagram account as she promoted a hand cream to her followers.

In the snapshot, Khloe is seen holding up her middle finger as she reveals she was imitating her mother, Kris Jenner, who gave “the finger” to dry hands while promoting the same product. “She finally got something right,” Kardashian stated in her social media post.

The photo was seemingly taken at Khloe’s home, and her gorgeous marble countertop is on full display in the picture. White roses sit next to her as the products are on display in front of her.

Kardashian wears a dusty pink turtleneck sweater and has a full face of makeup on for the picture, which includes glowing skin, darkened brows and lashes, and light pink lips.

Khloe also sports a baby pink polish on her long, manicured nails, which she shows off in her crude Instagram photo. Kardashian also re-posted the photo of her mother doing the same rude act in her own post.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and her famous sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live this week, and they didn’t hold back when it came to answering the tough questions.

The sisters talked about everything from their lawsuit with Blac Chyna, their dislike of Kim’s ex-husband Kris Humphries, Rob Kardashian returning to KUWTK, Kanye West’s Twitter rants, Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie, and more. Kim even confirmed that she and Kanye were expecting a baby boy via surrogate very “soon.”

However, before the show’s end, host Andy Cohen asked the three sisters about their former drug use. Kim had already admitted to using Ecstasy and even claims she was on the drug while she filmed her now infamous sex tape with former boyfriend, Ray J.

However, Cohen wanted to know if either Khloe or Kourtney had ever done the drug as well. Khloe quickly admitted to doing it and even revealed that she and Kim had done it together. Kourtney was more hesitant but confessed to using the drug in the past as well. However, she says she did not do it with her sisters.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram and watching the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will air later this year.