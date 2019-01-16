Sofia Vergara Flashes Rock Hard Abs In Sexy New Photo

Sofia Vergara is showing off her shredded abs on social media. The Modern Family star put her hourglass figure on full display this week in a sexy white t-shirt.

According to a January 14 report by the Daily Mail, Sofia Vergara got dressed up for her date night with husband Joe Manganiello. The actress took to her Instagram account to share her sexy look with her followers on Monday.

In the photo, Vergara is seen sporting a skimpy white t-shirt, which she had tied up to show off her flat tummy and toned abs. The tee was low cut, which put her ample cleavage on full display.

Sofia had on a pair of blue capri pants with an elastic waistband, clear heels, and a tan puffy coat. She had her caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders.

The actress also donned a full face of makeup, thick, dark eyebrows, dark lashes, and red lips. She also sported a gorgeous blue gem around her neck and carried a designer Gucci purse in the color beige in her hand.

In the selfie, Sofia holds her phone in her hand and stands in front of some white flowers as she snaps the photo in a mirror.

Recently, Sofia and Joe showed off some major skin when they took a beach vacation to celebrate Joe’s 42nd birthday, which fell right around the Christmas holiday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Vergara’s series, Modern Family, was allegedly supposed to end after the current season. However, sources recently revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that Vergara and her co-stars, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are all in talks to renew their contracts for another season.

If they reach an agreement, then the young adult cast members such as Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez will begin to negotiate their own contracts in hopes of a return as well.

Currently on Modern Family, Vergara’s character is the mother of two boys, Manny, a college student, and Joe, a young school-aged child. However, the buzz around the show currently revolves around Sarah Hyland’s character, Hailey, who is currently pregnant with twins.

Fans can see more of Sofia Vergara when Modern Family airs the final episodes of the season, or maybe for good, every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on the ABC network.