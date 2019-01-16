Caitlyn Jenner Joins In On The Facebook #10YearChallenge With Viral Recap Of Her Transition

Jenner took to Instagram to share pictures before and after her transition.

Caitlyn Jenner is getting in on the #10YearChallenge, and her submission is getting some viral attention.

On Tuesday, the former Olympic champion turned reality television star took to Instagram to share pictures of just how much she has changed in the last decade. Jenner was joining in on the viral Facebook trend calling on people to post their very first profile photo and compare it to their most recent photo, showing how much they’ve aged in that time.

“Now THAT is a #10YearChallenge Be authentic to yourself????,” Jenner wrote in the post, which included a picture of herself before her transition to a woman and one taken after the transition.

As People magazine noted, Jenner has become a transgender activist since going through her transition from male to female and introducing her new identity as Caitlyn. Since then, Jenner has often opened up about the details of her transition and encouraged others to be open about their gender identities.

Jenner’s unique background has allowed her to reach audiences not normally allied with transgender rights. Margaret Hoover, the president of Republican-funded LGBT group American Unity Fund, said that Jenner’s status as an Olympic hero during the 1970s helps give her a certain sway with older lawmakers that younger transgender advocates may not be able to reach.

“Think of your average Republican in Washington,” Hoover said in an interview with Variety. “It’s basically like every white friend of your 70-year-old dad. At the 1976 Olympic Games, they were all in the prime of their life, and Bruce Jenner was their hero. They idolized Bruce.”

Caitlyn Jenner has also been praised for her effective use of social media and her television platform to advocate for transgender rights, using the built-in media empire surrounding Keeping Up With The Kardashians to amplify her message and give a wide-ranging interview in announcing the transition, which advocates said helped to open people to learn more about transitions.

The Instagram post that Jenner shared taking part in the #10YearChallenge got some viral attention as well, garnering more than 300,000 likes in just a few hours and generating thousands of supportive comments.

“Best change ever!” one person wrote.

“Be true to yourself,” another encouraged.

Caitlyn Jenner has also basked in the support of her family, with members of the Jenner-Kardashian clan often showing their public support of her new life and relationships, often using their platform on the show to help audiences understand what life is like for everyone in the family since her transition.