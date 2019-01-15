Kris Jenner Wishes ‘Beautiful Angel’ Granddaughter Chicago West A Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

The tributes for Chicago West are pouring in!

Kim Kardashian was the first one to wish her youngest child a happy first birthday with a sweet post on her Instagram account. In the post, Kardashian shared a photo of baby Chi, along with a cute caption, calling her baby girl the “sweetest baby in the whole world.” And shortly after her daughter’s post, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner took to her own Instagram account to share a series of photos of her granddaughter.

In the first photo, baby Chicago looks into the camera with a cute smile on her face and pink hair ties in her hair. The next photo in the set shows Kris cheesin’ for the camera as she holds baby Chicago in her arms. The other two photos from the set show baby Chicago with each of her parents — one with Kim Kardashian and the other with Kanye West.

And to go along with the sweet series of snapshots is an equally as sweet caption.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful angel Chicago!! You are my precious ray of sunshine and I love you so very much…. you put a smile on everyone’s face the moment you crawl into any room and you bring such joy and happiness into our lives!!! I love you Chi Chi.”

So far, the image has already earned Jenner a ton of attention with over 675,000 likes in addition to 2,600 comments. Some fans commented on the image to wish Chi a happy birthday while countless others couldn’t help but gush over what a good looking baby she is.

“She looks like a soft sweet sensitive spirit. Cutie pie,” one fan wrote.

“My fav lady w the most beautiful girls on the planet now granbabies so beautiful.”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL BABY CHICAGO. YOU ARE TRULLY KIM’S TWIN. BLESSED,” another chimed in.

And it will only be a little while longer until Chicago is no longer the youngest member of the Kardashian-West family. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the 38-year-old finally confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting a baby boy via a surrogate during an appearance of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian also appeared on the hit Bravo show with their sister, and the girls appeared to be surprised when Kim confirmed the gender of her baby on television.

Kim did not reveal the exact due date for her little boy, but she did confess that it will be “sometime soon.”