Heather Locklear Splits With Fiance Chris Heisser, Bucks Rehab Return According To ‘Radar Online’

Troubled actress Heather Locklear is seemingly trying to start fresh now that it is the New Year. However, those who are concerned about her aren’t sure she is headed in the right direction. The star has reportedly ended her engagement to fiance Chris Heisser, and according to Radar Online, she thinks that her other issues will fade away with him out of the picture.

Radar Online reports that Heather Locklear, 57, and Chris Heisser, also 57, split after an intense fight over the Christmas holiday. As the Inquisitr detailed a few weeks ago, Locklear had been in rehab and was released so she could spend time with her family over the holidays. Unfortunately, things reportedly once again turned ugly between Heather and Chris during that time.

Heather and Chris had been spotted out and about together and appeared to be happy, but sources detail that it didn’t take long for things to take a turn for the worse again.

Sources indicate that Locklear and Heisser started to fight with one another on Christmas Eve and he soon left. The fighting continued and he reportedly moved out of her place soon after that.

Although Locklear was slated to return to rehab after the holidays, reports detail that she doesn’t believe it’s necessary now. Heather supposedly believes that Chris was the reason she was having so much trouble remaining sober.

“She’s rationalized that she doesn’t think she needs treatment now that he’s out of her life.”

Locklear had gone back to rehab last November after she was put on a psychiatric hold. The hold came after an incident outside her home where she had been fighting with Heisser and reportedly demonstrating bizarre and concerning behavior.

Unfortunately, that hold was just the latest in a string of incidents the actress has had over the past few years. Past issues have included a DUI for Heisser, threats on Lockear’s part to shoot herself because she believed her fiance was cheating on her, and alleged domestic violence issues between the two.

If indeed Heather and Chris have split, many will be interested to see if they can truly stay away from one another. People may well believe that ending this relationship is probably a step in the right direction. At the same time, there is no doubt that both fans and those close to Locklear will worry that choosing not to go back to rehab could be a problematic decision.

Is this split the first step to a healthier and sober life for Heather Locklear? She has a lot of people rooting for her, but time will tell whether this apparent split can be the catalyst for turning things around once and for all.