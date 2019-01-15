Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Already Planning Their Wedding According To ‘E! Online’

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger are wasting no time in planning their wedding.

While they may have just gotten engaged, the pair have already been rushing to make plans so they can head down the aisle sooner rather than later. According to E! Online, the couple are in the beginning stages of wedding planning and are hoping that they can tie the knot over the summer. The location of the couple’s big day has yet to be released but an insider close to the pair thinks that the couple have their sights set on California.

“They are thinking about Martha’s Vineyard which is a special place for Katherine and where she spent a lot of time growing up. Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants. It will be a big wedding and very traditional.”

The source also shared that Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, will play a big role in helping her daughter plan the wedding and the family could not be happier for the newly engaged couple.

“They will have an engagement party and bridal shower for Katherine coming up,” the insider shared. “Its a very special time for the family and everyone is completely thrilled. They can’t stop smiling and celebrating.”

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Pratt was the first one to break the news with fans on his Instagram account with a sweet post that professed his love to his new fiancee.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go,” Pratt wrote along with a ring and a heart emoji.

A few hours later, Katherine followed up Chris’ post with one of her own, sharing the same exact photo as Chris did but a slightly different caption. And the love for the famous pair has also been pouring in on social media with many of their famous friends and family members commenting on the posts including Jason Kennedy, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and even Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Congratulations you two beautiful humans. This is so wonderful!” Paltrow wrote.

Chris’ ex wife, Anna Faris also took to Pratt’s post to show that there are no hard feelings between the former pair.

“”I’m so happy for you both!!” Congratulations!”

Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that Pratt had texted Faris to tell her that he had proposed to Katherine the day after it happened. The actress joked that she is ordained and could officiate the wedding after congratulating the pair.

Faris and Pratt share one son together.