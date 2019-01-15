Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Toned And Tanned Body In Skimpy Yellow Bikini For 10-Year Challenge Photo

Like countless others, singer Jennifer Lopez is participating in the 10-year challenge.

As social media users know, the 10-year challenge invites Instagram or Facebook users to share two side-by-side photos. One of the photos was supposed to have been taken 10 years ago while the other photo is supposed to be a recent one like the person’s current profile picture. And Jennifer Lopez surprised fans by taking part in the challenge on Instagram earlier today.

In the photo on the left, Lopez looks beautiful as she rocks a silky dress as well as a huge baby bump. The singer sports a belt just under her chest and cradles her pregnant belly with one hand. Of course, that photo came 10 years ago when Jennifer was married to Marc Anthony and was pregnant with her twins — Max and Emme.

The photo on the right shows a sexier photo of Lopez, who shows off her amazing body in a skimpy yellow bikini. In the sexy snapshot, Lopez sports long, light locks as she tilts her head back and wears a light pink lip gloss. Her amazing figure is fully on display as she shows off her toned abs and legs in the snapshot. To accessorize the look, Jennifer sports a long gold chained necklace and a pair of yellow sunglasses.

So far, the image has earned the singer a ton of attention with over 785,000 likes in addition to 9,800 comments in just a short time of the post going live. Some fans commented on the post to let Lopez know how amazing she looks while countless other fans tell Lopez that it looks like she is aging in reverse.

“Now that is a 10 year challenge to die for,” one fan commented.

“Now this is impressive! Other ppl don’t look so good 10 yrs ago.”

“Thats what queens do! Then bounce right back,” another follower wrote.

And Lopez isn’t the only celebrity who has participated in the challenge in recent weeks. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Kelly Ripa also took part in the challenge, but instead of just posting a photo of only herself, Ripa posted a 10-year challenge picture of herself and her husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos.

In the photo on the left, one from 10 years ago, Ripa stuns in a navy blue maxi dress as she wears her hair pulled halfway back. The mother-of-three holds onto Consuelos’ hand, and wears a huge smile on her face. Consuelos looks handsome in a black suit, and his hair is noticeably longer. The photo on the right shows Ripa and Consuelos all dolled up for a more recent event, but it appears as though the two never aged. Like Lopez’s photo, Ripa’s Instagram followers also showed her a lot of love on her post.