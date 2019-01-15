Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Bend Down To Allow Blind Children To Touch Their Faces

The royals made their first appearance of 2019 on January 14.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are known to have had some cute encounters with children, but an interaction on Monday might be their sweetest moment yet, People is reporting. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Birkenhead on January 14, and citizens gathered in Hamilton Square in hopes of catching a glimpse of the expecting parents. Local Member of Parliament Frank Field shared how Meghan and Harry greeted a group of children in a new way.

“In the square, there were some blind children who wanted to touch the royal faces because they couldn’t see them,” Field said.

“Both of them went down on their haunches so the children could touch their faces. The great thing about being royal is they don’t have to say anything. They just have to be here, but both of them were so lovely.”

Twitter user TraceyMariex uploaded pictures of the encounter and revealed her niece was one of the children the royal couple greeted.

“Harry held on to her ensuring she was safe,” the user wrote.

“Meghan went down on the floor to take a card she had made for her in Braille. They’ll make great parents.”

Another cute interaction was with 7-year-old Megan Dudley, who told reporters she asked Meghan if she would name her baby “Amy.”

“I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, ‘That’s a really pretty name, I like it. We’ll have to think about it,'” Dudley recalled.

Even sweeter. The little girl with the grey hat with a black bobble (My niece who is blind) Harry held on to her ensuring she was safe. Meghan went down on the floor to take a card she had made for her in braille. They'll make great parents .#PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/FsH67nOp5H — TraceyMarie (@TraceyMariex) January 14, 2019

According to another article from People, this Birkenhead outing was the first one of the new year where Meghan and Harry appeared as a couple. Meghan turned heads in a purple Babaton by Aritizia dress under a red coat by Sentaler. She paired her outfit with red Stuart Weitzman Nouveau Suede Pumps and a brown purse. Harry, on the other hand, kept it simple in a blue sweater and a grey jacket. The two were there to meet with different organizations they wanted to draw attention to, such as Tomorrow’s Women Wirral. This organization helps women who were in prison re-adjust to society by providing training courses and support groups for women who struggle with mental health issues, domestic abuse, and addiction.

They also attended the grand opening of the new location of Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizen’s supermarket and community cafe. Feeding Birkenhead is a group of various churches, food banks, and community organizations that are striving to keep the people of Birkenhead fed.