‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Shares A New Photo Of Him And Their Baby Boy Jagger

Mackenzie Standifer shared the new photo on Instagram.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, shared a new photo of the former reality star and his baby boy, Jagger Ryan, on Instagram on January 15.

With filming on the Teen Mom OG series on hiatus, Edwards and Standifer are enjoying time at home with their new baby as he continues to focus on staying sober after his second stint in rehab at the end of last year.

In the new photo shared by Standifer, Edwards was seen sitting on his couch in a Hurley hoodie as his youngest child posed beside him, seemingly wearing nothing more than a diaper.

As fans well know, Edwards hasn’t been active on his own Instagram page for the past several months and his latest post was shared in July of last year in regard to his sudden exit from Teen Mom OG. At the time, the father of two slammed MTV for lying about his story of recovery on the show and said he would soon reveal the truth.

Weeks later, Edwards entered into a drug treatment program for the second time.

Although Ryan Edwards didn’t get to see the birth of his son in October of last year due to his stint in rehab, he’s been spending plenty of time with the child in the months since returning home.

In his most recent Instagram post, Ryan Edwards said he would never stop talking about the horrible disease of addiction after moving on from his role on Teen Mom OG.

“It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know. I’m asking you to never give up. Each day is a struggle. I’ve made mistakes and I have really messed up in the past but there is so much hope ahead and it doesn’t mean I can’t change the future,” he wrote.

Edwards then took major aim at MTV for their failure to show the truth of his story on Teen Mom OG.

“Don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth. They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM. They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their shit and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie. And soon… very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR,” he warned.