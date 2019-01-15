History Channel Announces ‘Knight Fight,’ Plus ‘Knightfall’ Season 2 Premiere Prediction

Free your nights from January 23 because History Channel is about to go Medieval fight club.

Last year, History Channel premiered their new historical drama series, Knightfall. Fans of Vikings as well as those interested in the Knights Templar devoured the show and have since been hungrily waiting for Season 2. As yet, no announcement has been made regarding Season 2 of Knightfall. However, History Channel has announced an interesting new series called Knight Fight that might help fill the gap left by Knightfall.

Starting from 10 p.m. on January 23 and every Wednesday night after that, the new series appears to be a reality show where medieval re-enactors battle it out. History Channel made the announcement via their official Twitter account yesterday.

History Channel offers the following synopsis for this eight-part series.

“[Knight Fight] steps inside the world of the full-contact Armored Combat League — often referred to as ‘Medieval MMA’ or ‘Knight Fight Club.’ This blood sport is a full-contact armored combat league where modern-day warriors battle in over eighty pounds of plated armor with real steel weapons. Rooted in historical traditions, for the first time, these knights are set to wage war as each episode features six new fighters who customize era-specific armor, gar, and weaponry and engage in numerous battle rounds to see who has the skill and strength to win the ultimate Knight Fight.”

Knight Fight will be hosted by WWE superstar Jay “Christian” Reso. The winner has the opportunity to walk away with “a championship title, $10,000, and a spot in the season finale for a chance to become the first ever Knight Fight champion.”

Already, fans of History Channel’s Knightfall are predicting Season 2 of Knightfall will premiere after this new series airs. This places the potential Season 2 premiere date around March 20. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this, so fans will have to speculate and wait a little longer until there is further news from History Channel.

As for Season 2 of Knightfall, what do we know about that so far?

Season 1 concluded with the death of Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) and the birth of her child, of which Landry (Tom Cullen) is the father. As a result of this, it seems very likely that Landry and King Philip (Ed Stoppard) will be at loggerheads when Season 2 of Knightfall returns.

In addition to the intrigues of the royal court, the mystery surrounding the holy grail will likely continue as well since Season 1 also concluded with a cryptic message featuring Landry’s name which Berenger (Peter O’Meara) then swallowed. This message was discovered in the base of the broken Grail cup.

However, the biggest news about Season 2 of Knightfall is the fact that Stars Wars legend Mark Hamill will be joining the cast. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hamill will play a character called Talus. A press release issued by History Channel reveals that Talus is “a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades, who survived captivity for ten years in the Holy Land and is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order.”

Joining Mark Hamill will be Tom Forbes, according to Den of Geek. Forbes will play “Prince Louis, the violent and unpredictable son of King Philip and heir to the throne.” In addition, Genevieve Gaunt will be replacing Sabrina Bartlett as Princess Isabella in Season 2 of Knightfall. As Den of Geek points out, Isabella is described as the “she-wolf of France” according to historians, and Season 2 will see her well on the way to achieving this title.

As yet, History Channel has not yet released images of Tom Forbes or Genevieve Gaunt as their Season 2 characters. However, a promo image of Mark Hamill as Talus has been previously released. The image shows Hamill with long white hair and a robust beard. He stands next to Landry, wearing the Knight Templar robes.

Season 2 of Knightfall will premiere on January 23 at 10/9c.