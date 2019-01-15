Marla Maples, 55, Shows Off Toned Abs In Sports Bra And Spandex Shorts While Striking A Yoga Pose

Marla Maples may be 55-years-old but she certainly doesn’t look a day over 25!

The ex-wife of Donald Trump showed off her flexibility in her latest Instagram post while vacationing in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In a series of three snapshots, Maples gives her Instagram followers a glimpse of her amazing body in a sexy little outfit. The 55-year-old appears to be on the back of a boat deck in the images as she shows off her yoga moves.

The first photo in the series shows Maple leaning forward and grabbing her leg as she stretches on a blue yoga mat. The mother of one wears her blonde locks slicked back in a low bun while she rocks a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses. But what really had her fans talking is Maples’ amazing body.

The former model shows off her enviable figure in a black and white patterned sports bra as well as matching spandex shorts. Her fit abs and long and lean legs are definitely the star of the snapshot. The other two photos in the series show Maple doing other stretches on the yoga mat, and once again, her incredible body is on display.

So far, fans of Maples have given the 55-year-old a ton of attention with over 1,900 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Some of Maples’ followers commented on her incredible figure while countless others commented on what appears to be an amazing, tropical getaway.

Marla Maples shows off an incredible figure while doing yoga on a yacht https://t.co/IwHdUjzmlV — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) January 15, 2019

“What is your health routine? I want to be as healthy and fit as you,” one fan asked.

“Omg Marla, you look about 18.”

“Wow you look amazing sista,” another chimed in.

In the caption of the image, Maples thanks the “magical” sea and sunlight of the Caribbean for providing such amazing lighting before she goes on to explain her yoga poses to her 83,000-plus Instagram followers.

“So after the 4 1/2 mile hike straight up and down Gros Piton my quads were so sore, and my toes and most everything else???? but this pose, I believe called Swan in #Yoga and the others to follow were so helpful to stretch out the soreness, especially the quads. #yoga works and breathing deep into any pain we may feel allows the oxygen to flow and healing and relief to come. Try it,” she wrote on the post.

As fans of Maples know, she was infamously linked to Donald Trump in the past. According to People, she and Trump were married from 1993-1999 and they share one daughter, Tiffany Trump, together. Maples was Trump’s middle wife, after Ivana Trump and before Trump’s current wife, Melania.