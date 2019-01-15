Trump Asks Why Nancy Pelosi Is Getting Paid When Other Working Government Employees Aren’t

Donald Trump is feuding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the partial government shutdown drags on through its 25th day, according to the Hill. The president started the day off by attempting to place the blame on Democrats for the shutdown, one which has left 800,000 government workers waiting for a paycheck, asking why Nancy Pelosi was still getting paid while other people working in the government weren’t.

“Why is Nancy Pelosi getting paid when people who are working are not?” the president wrote on Tuesday.

According to recent polls, a majority of Americans blame Trump and Republican leaders for the shutdown, a shutdown which centers around his demands for money to build a wall along the U.S-Mexico border. About 53 percent of those polled say that conservatives are responsible, while 29 percent blame Democrats. A separate poll also found that the president’s approval rating has steadily declined to 43 percent.

The president has been seeking to shift the blame to Democrats amidst the sagging poll numbers. Trump dismissed a plan to end the shutdown as negotiations over the wall continue, believing that he has the upper hand when it comes to public support.

“I’m not interested. I want to get it solved. I don’t want to just delay it. I want to get it solved,” Trump said.

Pelosi shot back at Trump’s tweet, calling for Trump to re-open the government.

“@realDonaldTrump, stop holding the paychecks of 800,000 Americans hostage. There is no reason for them to be suffering right now. Re-open the government!” she wrote.

Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill defended the speaker, saying that she had passed bills to open the government. Those Democrat-led bills were blocked by Republican lawmakers and by Trump.

Currently, the partial government shutdown is impacting only part of the government, after Trump signed spending bills that authorized funding for certain departments. That funding included money for the legislative branch, though several lawmakers have said that they will not take their salary while the government is shut down. Trump has told workers that they will receive back pay once the government reopens.

Kellyanne Conway told reporters that Trump would be willing to work with moderate leaders within Congress to reach a deal.

“I would ask a number of them what they think, because I have been reading their regional and local press back home, and what they say there is quite different than some of the national coverage,” she said. “They are telling their constituents: ‘Hey, I’m for some kind of fencing or barrier.'”

This was confirmed when it was revealed that two groups of lawmakers were invited to the White House later this week for negotiation, but there is no evidence that Democrats will be willing to break from Pelosi.