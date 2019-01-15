Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Cleavage In A Red Bra In Her 10-Year Challenge Snap

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes recently posted a risque picture on Instagram to participate in the 10-year challenge which is making rounds on social media these days. Per the challenge, everyone is required to make a collage of their current picture and a picture that they took a decade ago to see how much they have aged over the years.

Like many celebrities who are taking up the challenge, Samantha decided not to lag behind and decided to treat her 1.1 million fans to her new and old pictures. In the newest snap, Samantha looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a red bra that allowed her to flaunt plenty of cleavage. The 27-year-old model wore minimal makeup and let her hair down.

As compared to that, in the first picture — which was captured 10 years ago — Samantha appeared to be very different. Her face looked visibly bigger than her current face and her hair color was also different, as she pointed out in the picture. She also acknowledged that she had applied a filter on the new picture in order to make it smoother, whereas 10 years ago, there were no filters. Within a few hours of going live, the post amassed more than 11,000 likes and close to 200 comments.

“[You] have become a beautiful lady/model in the last decade #Love4Hoopes,” one person commented on the picture. “Beautiful then and now!!” another one said. While other followers told Samantha that she must be feeling really good not to age. Another fan lovingly referred to the older picture and said that she looks like the “kind of girl one falls in love with in high school.”

One person even said that any man who will marry Samantha will be very lucky. For many people who don’t know, Samantha officially went off the market in July 2018 by getting engaged to her boyfriend Salvatore Palella, who is the CEO of Helbiz. According to an article by Sports Illustrated, Samantha and Palella went on a vacation in Italy where they decided to get engaged.

Following the engagement, Samantha took to her Instagram and announced with a series of pictures that she has accepted the ring from her beau. She wrote the following message.