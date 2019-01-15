Ariana Grande Shows Off New Pokemon Tattoo

Grande's newest ink is a large portrait of her favorite Pokemon character.

Ariana Grande loves Pokemon so much, she got one of them tattooed on her body, the Huffington Post is reporting. Grande is no stranger to getting inked, seeing as she has at least 20 other tattoos. Still, this new tattoo piece is one of the larger ones that she’s gotten.

It’s a portrait of the Pokemon “Eevee,” which is a Pokemon with fox-life features, on her arm. Grande tweeted on Sunday that she had spent one of her days off playing Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! on her Nintendo Switch for 15 hours straight, so it’s clear that she’s a fan.

Tattoo artist Kane Navasard uploaded a photo of the new ink to his Instagram page, writing in the caption that Grande was “the best Pokemon trainer in the game.” Grande posted a picture to her own Instagram Story featuring the tattoo, saying that she’s “wanted this for so long.” Eevee is not the only cartoon character Grande has inked on her. She also got a portrait of the character “Chihiro” from the movie Spirited Away on her arm. Grande explained the significance of the tattoo on her Instagram last August.

“Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away‘s plot,” she wrote. “During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for.”

Aside from her Eevee and Chihiro tattoos, the rest are more small and discreet, Page Six is reporting. Most notable are the ones she got during her relationship with Pete Davidson. Both of them got tattoos that said “H2GKMO,” which stands for “Honest to god, knock me out.” They also got matching tattoos that said “Reborn” on the side of their hands, as well as matching cloud tattoos. Grande has the word “always” tattooed across her ribcage, which is said to be in Davidson’s hand writing. She also has the word “pete” on her left ring finger — and the number 8418, which was the badge number of Davidson’s firefighter father who passed away in 9/11 — on her left ankle.

Now that the two have parted ways, Grande has been covering her Davidson-related ink up. The tattoos that were on her hand have been turned into a floral olive branch leaf. The 8418 tattoo has now been covered up to say “Myron,” which is the name of the dog she adopted with ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Myron has been in Grande’s care ever since Miller passed away last September.