Who Is Elyse Dehlbom Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Season With Colton Underwood?

Contestant Elyse Dehlbom captured Colton Underwood’s attention during an Episode 2 group date on The Bachelor — and spoilers suggest that she’ll get quite a bit of quality time with Colton during Episode 3. Elyse got a group date rose during the most recent show, and she clearly managed to get Underwood’s heart racing. As a result, fans are curious to know more about her.

Elyse Dehlbom’s ABC profile notes that she is 31 years old and that she is a makeup artist. Dehlbom grew up in Soldotna, Alaska, a town outside of Anchorage. However, her Instagram profile reveals that she’s currently based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dehlbom has never been out of the country, at least not as of when she started filming Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season. It looks like Elyse loves laughter, glam, glitter, and hope — and she cherishes spending time with friends, wine, and good food.

This Bachelor contestant appears to be quite close with her family, and some time back she wrote an incredibly touching Instagram post about the loss of her sister Sarah to cancer. Elyse has another sister as well as a brother, and she posts frequently about her mom and dad as well.

Elyse has at least one tattoo, per Instagram, an inscription of some sort on the inside of her wrist. According to some scoop gathered by In Touch Weekly, Dehlbom has had a few driving-related legal issues over the years. For example, she ran into trouble in 2015 in North Dakota when she was pulled over and had a blood alcohol content registering significantly over the legal limit. There’s even a mugshot connected with that incident.

Dehlbom was given a fine and a suspended sentence after that arrest, and she did some community service. The incident apparently has not caused too much long-term chaos in her life. There have also been a few other tickets and such over the years, including a 2017 citation. However, it doesn’t seem there have been any additional alcohol-related incidents.

How long will Elyse last this winter on Colton’s Bachelor season? Spoilers previously shared via the Inquisitr reveal that she will get her opportunity to travel outside of the United States. However, she may ultimately decide that her future doesn’t necessarily include Colton — or additional roses.

The Bachelor spoilers, via the Inquisitr, reveal that Elyse Dehlbom will get a one-on-one date with Colton Underwood during Episode 3 — and it sounds as if she will stick around at least for a little bit beyond that. If she doesn’t get that final rose, fans may clamor to see her on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. It appears that she is one to keep an eye on as this season progresses.