Steve King Will Vote In Favor Of Resolution Condemning His Own Racist ‘White Supremacy’ Comments

But at the same time, King shared a press release saying that House minority leader Kevin McCarthy is violating his right to freedom of speech.

Everyone in the House of Representatives seems on board to rebuke Iowa Representative Steve King for making racist statements to the New York Times last week in an interview, and that includes King himself who says he’s encouraging all of his colleagues to vote in favor of the resolution to condemn his remarks in favor of white supremacy.

The Daily Beast quoted King in saying that he agrees with the resolution, and the verbiage is fitting.

“I want to ask my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, let’s vote for this resolution. I’m putting up a yes on the board here because what you say here is right and is true and is just, and so is what I have stated here on the floor of the House.”

King has been removed from his committee assignments in Congress for saying that he didn’t understand why terms like “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” were offensive to some.

Yet Representative King’s office put out a press release that is titled “King Statement Regarding Leader McCarthy’s Decision,” which states that the Iowa Rep. really doesn’t agree with the decision to punish him for supporting white nationalists and other alt-right groups.

Here's the thing: If you have a proven track record of saying racist things, you are a racist. That's it.https://t.co/4e9UAAQeIr — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 15, 2019

King said that Kevin McCarthy’s decision to remove him from his Congressional committees ignores the truth, and it is a politically motivated decision to take away his power as a politician for the state of Iowa. King says in his meeting with McCarthy, he told the minority leader to “do what he had to do.”

“Ultimately I told him ‘you have to do what you have to do, and I’ll do what I have to do.’ I will continue to point out the truth and work with all the vigor that I have to represent 4th District Iowans for at least the next two years.”

But if King thought that posting this statement on Twitter would garner him some support, he was mistaken. Some of the comments can’t be shared here, but the hashtag “#CornHitler” was used freely.

Those who responded to what he said in his statement about a violation of his freedom of speech were countered by those who reminded him that freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences.

Walter Shaub, the former Director of the Office of Government Ethics, told King that there is no right to sit on a committee.