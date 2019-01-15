‘This Is Us’: Milo Ventimiglia Says Whatever Jack Is Swimming Toward In Vietnam Is ‘Not Too Good’

The NBC star hints that Jack Pearson gets some bad news in Vietnam.

It has been seven weeks since This Is Us fans were left with a whopper of a cliffhanger, and it most certainly won’t be resolved when the back half of the NBC drama’s third season picks up this week.

In case you need a refresher, the midseason finale ended with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) jumping into a body of water in Vietnam after an explosion, presumably toward something related to his struggling brother, Nicky (Michael Angarano). Viewers later saw that Nicky, long presumed dead, is alive in Pennsylvania in the present day. But that doesn’t answer the question about what Jack was frantically swimming toward in 1970 Vietnam.

Milo Ventimiglia told InStyle whatever Jack is swimming toward is “probably not too good.”

“I think we can expect to find out what Jack is swimming towards. And that probably it’s not too good, considering that Nicky is still alive but he wasn’t involved in Jack’s life beyond the war, so it’s going to be interesting to see what the audience thinks of what happened in Vietnam and moving forward in Jack’s life.”

Ventimiglia also warned that viewers should prepare themselves for an emotional ride as the second half of the season plays out one year after finding out that Jack died from complications from a house fire in the late 1990s.

“I think people still haven’t completely recovered from Jack’s death. I will say that people should always prepare themselves. I think that it’s less preparation of loss and more preparation of understanding this man that we’ve grown to love a little bit deeper.”

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

As for when fans will find out exactly what Jack was swimming toward, it may not happen in the premiere. Spoilers and photos from the upcoming episode “The Last Seven Weeks” do not appear to feature the Vietnam era storyline. However, according to the Futon Critic, the synopsis for the January 22 episode, titled “Songbird Road” Part One” reads, “Rebecca and the Big Three reckon with secrets Jack kept from them. Jack’s Vietnam story continues to be revealed.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, This Is Us star Justin Hartley recently revealed that his character, Kevin Pearson, will come face to face with his long lost Uncle Nicky Pearson “really, really, really soon.”

“It’s probably not going to be all rainbows and butterflies,” the This Is Us star warned.

You can see the swimming scene Milo Ventimiglia is referring to at the 3:09 mark in the This Is Us clip below.

This Is Us returns to NBC on Tuesday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET.