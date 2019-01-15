Drake Signs Multi-Year, $10 Million Las Vegas Residency At The Wynn, According To ‘Page Six’

It looks like Drake is ready to make Las Vegas his second home.

According to Page Six, the rapper has inked a deal with XS Nightclub at the upscale Wynn Hotel for his residency. The deal is expected to be a multi-year one with a huge payout of at least $10 million. The report says that the commitment has a minimum of 10 shows, but it is still unclear how long and how many dates the “God’s Plan” singer has signed on for. Over the weekend, The Blast shared that Drake hinted at his residency when he was performing at XS during the Consumers Electronics Show.

“I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lot of chances to see me,” he told the crowd.

Drake and his team have yet to officially comment on the latest news but the singer did post a photo of himself at XS on his Instagram page, captioning the image “new home,” without any further details. So far, the image has earned Drake a ton of attention from excited fans with over 1 million likes and 50-plus comments. Some fans commented that they were excited about Drake’s latest stint while others begged him to come and perform in their city.

And the news of Drake’s residency comes amid news of another Vegas performer having to cancel scheduled shows. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Britney Spears shocked fans by announcing that she had to cancel her Domination show at the Park Theatre in Las Vegas to care for her ill father.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

Spears went on to explain that a few months ago, her father was hospitalized and almost died, but luckily he was able to come out of the ordeal alive. She tells fans that her father still has a long road ahead of him, and she had to make the difficult decision to put her family first and help take care of her father. She ends the post by telling fans that she hopes they understand her tough decision while also directing them to a link for ticket refunds.

Originally, the show was expected to kick off on February 13.