‘The Bachelor’ Fans React To Billy Eichner’s Comment That Colton Underwood Could Be The First Gay Bachelor

The comic is getting mixed reaction to his joke about the virgin 'Bachelor' star.

Colton Underwood has heard plenty of jokes about his virginity over the past six months, but comedian Billy Eichner delivered quite a whopper on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor. Eichner, who was on hand to host a camp-themed group date competition, the ABC reality show, grilled Underwood, a 26-year-old virgin, about his lack of one-night stands before predicting The Bachelor star is actually gay, according to E! News.

After disputing Colton’s claim that one night stands are “awkward” (“No, they’re fantastic, ” Eichner quipped), the comic speculated that The Bachelor star may need to come out of the closet.

“I’m gay—I know that’s a shock, Colton,” Eichner said. “That I think you should look into. Maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor and we don’t even know. Put that in your promo.”

After Billy Eichner made his surprising joke, Underwood began to laugh and seemed at a loss for words.

Eichner later teased Underwood as one of the teams in the competition struggled to stay on course for a canoe race.

“It’s like Colton trying to find a vagina—it hasn’t happened yet,” Eichner said.

While Colton Underwood didn’t know what to say to Billy Eichner’s jokes about his sexuality, plenty of Bachelor fans did. Viewers hit social media to post reaction to the episode, with some agreeing that they think Colton’s biggest secret is that he is gay. Others wrote that just because a man remains a virgin does not mean he is gay.

You can see some of the reaction to Billy Eichner’s jokes about Colton Underwood below.

Colton the bachelor just got accused of being gay and….11/10 I agree????????‍♀️ @colton ???????????????????? — Alanna Chambry. (@achambry) January 15, 2019

here’s the thing though…@billyeichner called it. @colton IS the first gay bachelor. he doesn’t need to go to demi’s fantasy closet because he’s been there his whole life. #TheBachelor — zosha☭???? (@pplathological) January 15, 2019

A gay @BachelorABC I wouldn’t be surprised if @colton was gay. Look at the way he acted on @BachParadise and @BacheloretteABC he can’t handle relationships when they get serious with a girl. It’s ok to be gay Colton. — Julie (@Julie95992225) January 15, 2019

I’m pretty sure at the end of this @colton I going to tell the top 2 girls he’s bi or gay ????????‍♀️ @BachelorABC #drama — J9 Rio (@shortlovensweet) January 15, 2019

So far Colton has had the most chemistry with @billyeichner… I'm here for it #thebachelor — Ruth Skater Ginsburg (@ruthsk8r) January 15, 2019

It’s super awkward so far. Ya’ll are taking the “virgin” stuff way to far. And now toss in whoever the guest is insinuating maybe Colton could be gay. Eehh not enjoying this. — LOVEX5 (@kelliex5) January 15, 2019

Dude, he's a virgin! Not a gay virgin:) — PatriotJoe (@PatriotJoe3) January 15, 2019

Ahead of his guest appearance on The Bachelor, Billy Eichner joked that he actually took Colton Underwood’s virginity. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, The Lion King star posted a social media photo of himself standing with Underwood taken on the day of filming The Bachelor group date, and he joked that Colton is no longer a virgin at all.

“I need to tell you guys something,” Eichner captioned the pic. “I am on The Bachelor tonight. Colton loses his virginity to me. I have no other comment at this time.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen chimed in with a comment to the post, writing, “Wait he told me I was his first.”

While Billy Eichner is clearly joking about Colton Underwood’s sexuality, the star later pitched his idea to ABC, tweeting, “I actually do think it would be cool to do a gay season of The Bachelor… and hey @BachelorABC I’m single…..”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.