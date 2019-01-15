Who Dat? – Mayor Of Atlanta Wants ‘Anybody Other Than The Saints’ Playing In Super Bowl LIII

The mayor of Atlanta may have just given the Saints more motivation for this weekend.

The New Orleans Saints are having a miraculous season right now, and they are hoping it will continue after this upcoming weekend’s NFC Championship Game. If the Saints defeat the Los Angeles Rams, they will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019. The Saints would love to play for a title in the home of their division rival Atlanta Falcons, and the mayor of the city may have just delivered a dose of motivation.

Drew Brees and the Saints finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and have some weird good luck on their side, as previously reported by Inquisitr. Now, they’ve handled the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round and are ready to face the Rams in the Superdome on Sunday.

All season, fans in the Who Dat Nation have hoped their Saints would play well enough to reach the Super Bowl. Those same fans have kept something in the back of their mind, though, as they’ve known for a while now that Super Bowl LIII is going to be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is home to the dreaded Atlanta Falcons.

The mayor of the city, which is home to the “Dirty Birds,” was recently asked who she would like to see come to her town for the big game. The Times-Picayune reported that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was all smiles when she answered, “You know, just anybody other than the Saints.”

Ok, some feel as if she may have said it as a tongue-in-cheek comment, but anyone who knows the rivalry realizes that isn’t the case.

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons have one of the oldest and most heated rivalries in the entire NFL. Seeing as the two cities aren’t far away from one another, fans from both teams usually travel quite well and fill the stands with their opposing colors.

This season, the Saints are the number one seed in the NFC and have home-field advantage throughout the 2019 NFL playoffs. The Atlanta Falcons didn’t even make it to the postseason and were swept by New Orleans, which means the Saints already have one victory on their home field this season.

After hearing the words that Mayor Bottoms had to say, the Saints would love to pick up a second one even more now.

Any team in the NFL wants to win the Super Bowl as that is the ultimate goal each and every season. The New Orleans Saints definitely want to make it to Super Bowl LIII and defeat either the Kansas City Chiefs or New England Patriots for a championship ring. Knowing that the game was in Atlanta this year, the Saints had a little extra on their shoulders to win it all on the home turf of the rival Falcons.

With the words of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Saints have an extra chip on their shoulder now and that could spell bad news for the Rams.