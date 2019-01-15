David Eason Reportedly Pulls A Gun On Woman, Chases Her Like A ‘Maniac’; Read Her Daughter’s Shocking Account

Jenelle Evans' husband can't stay out of the headlines.

David Eason is being accused of pulling a gun out on a real estate agent in North Carolina.

According to a January 15 report from Hollywood Life, North Carolina resident Kelli Britt Faulk took to Facebook days ago and accused Jenelle Evans’ husband of harassing her mother, who found herself in the area of his home while searching for land.

“Just thought you should know that the woman you just pulled a gun on was my mom,” Faulk, who said she vaguely knew Eason from high school parties, wrote. “The woman in that white car was my mom which is a real estate agent who was out looking for land.”

“He chased her down with it like a maniac. My momma is nosy. And she wouldnt [sic] harm a fly,” she added.

While Evans did verify the encounter on Facebook, she denied her husband was toting a gun when he confronted the real estate agent.

“Your mom is a liar. David had his phone on him and nothing else. But if she comes on my property again she will be charged with trespassing and harassment,” the reality star wrote.

Evans also told the woman that there was no land for sale on her road.

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, have been involved in plenty of scandals as of late and soon, fans will watch as Evans calls 911 on her partner and accuses him of assault on Teen Mom 2. As fans may recall, Evans made the call in October of last year during a party at their home in North Carolina. However, after the shocking call was made public, she denied her husband had harmed her and made a YouTube video in which she insisted she was not involved in an abusive relationship.

“Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused,” she said in her video.

Meanwhile, during her 911-call, Evans told the operator that her husband pinned her to the ground and potentially broke her collarbone. She also said she was in pain after a recent surgery.

