Heidi Klum Strikes A Pose On Instagram While Promoting ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’

The supermodel is hard at work on the set of 'Germany's Next Top Model.'

Heidi Klum showed off her modeling moves in a fun new Instagram post. The supermodel was all smiles while working on her show Germany’s Next Top Model. And while she won’t be competing for the title herself, Klum made sure everyone knew she still had the chops to strike a pose.

In the short Boomerang video, Klum can be seen laughing alongside a male photographer. The striking supermodel held a large Starbucks coffee in her hand, and had her long blonde hair down in waves, framing her face. Her outfit was chic and understated: high-heeled black boots, shiny black pants, and a zebra-striped Alexa Chung sweater. Klum coyly spun around in place, striking a playful pose with her hand stuck in her pocket.

And Klum made sure everyone knew which part of her elegant look was her favorite, posting a caption that highlighted her couture sweater.

“I LOVE my new sweater,” she wrote, tagging designer Alexa Chung and following the declaration with the kissing face emoji. Klum is currently working on GNTM, doing promotional materials for the next season. The 14th cycle of the hit show — inspired by Tyra Banks’ version America’s Next Top Model — is set to air on the February 7.

A hit show isn’t the only thing Klum has to smile about these days. The supermodel and television personality recently shared with the world that she’s engaged. Klum and her fiancee Tom Kaulitz announced that they’re heading down the aisle with a sweet Instagram post back on December 24.

“I SAID YES,” the supermodel posted alongside a picture of her and her husband-to-be with their grinning faces pressed tightly together. The picture also shows off her impressive engagement ring from Kaulitz, who is best known for his work as a guitarist in the German rock band Tokio Hotel.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” Klum told People in an interview, according to the Huffington Post. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

This will be the third marriage for Klum, 45. She was previously married to singer Seal, with whom she shares three children. Klum also has a child from her relationship with Formula One racer Flavio Briatore. She was also married to stylist Ric Peppino.

Kaulitz, 29, was also married before. He divorced his ex Ria Sommerfeld back in 2016, after he and Klum had already begun dating.