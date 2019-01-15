Don’t Call Steve King Comments ‘Racist,’ NBC News Told Staffers

In an era in which there are all sorts of public controversies about race, media outlets are often criticized for not referring to comments as “racist,” instead using such euphenisms as “racially inflammatory” or “racially charged” or even “controversial.”

Now, there’s been another such incident, growing out of the incident in which Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King appeared to praise white nationalism in a New York Times interview, which got King condemned by much of the Republican Party and cost him all of his committee assignments.

Now, a memo has leaked from one media outlet laying out this tendency as a matter of policy.

An email from NBC News‘ standards department, obtained by reporter Yashar Ali of The Huffington Post, described how employees of the news division should describe King’s remarks.

“Be careful to avoid characterizing [King’s] remarks as racist,” said the email from an NBC standard executive. “It is ok to attribute to others as in ‘what many are calling racist’ or something like that.” Two NBC employees shared the email with Ali who, in his own story, referred to King’s “long history of making racist remarks.”

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King said in the Times interview, which was published last week, per previous reporting from the Inquisitr. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

NEW: In an email I reviewed, NBC News standards sent guidance to staffers this morning that they shouldn't directly refer to Steve King's comments as racist. Instead they said reporters should say, "what many are calling racist’ or something like that." https://t.co/Oc3aRBSWxg — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 15, 2019

Even before doing so became fashionable in some Republican circles in the Trump era, King has frequently made headlines for shocking comments, most frequently about immigrants. He called for electrified fence on the Southern border as early as 2006, and in 2013 he said of Mexican immigrants that “for every one who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there who weigh 130 pounds—and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert,” The Atlantic reported at the time.

King, the only remaining Republican in Iowa’s House delegation following his narrow re-election last year, has long been a singularly powerful member of the House, largely because his endorsement is always highly sought by presidential candidates in the quadrennial first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. King co-chaired Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign in 2016, and while Cruz condemned his remarks, Cruz refused to rule out future support for King, the Huffington Post reported.

Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois, a Democrat, introduced legislation this week to formally censure King for the remarks.