Alicia Keys To Host 2019 Grammy Awards, Announces News Via Instagram: ‘I Can’t Wait’

On Tuesday morning, Alicia Keys took to social media to share with her fans some major news. The 37-year-old singer with over a dozen Grammy awards under her belt will take the stage this year as the host of the 2019 awards show. Keys revealed her excitement about the announcement on her YouTube channel and shared clips to her Instagram Stories, according to Fox News.

The “Girl on Fire” singer first posted a photo of herself holding a Grammy on her Instagram feed, stating to have “big news” in the caption and directing users to her Stories, which contained a link to the YouTube video.

The 9-minute-long video showed a compilation of Keys telling her friends and family that she will be hosting the Grammys for the first time. Keys also featured some behind-the-scenes footage for the official promo video, which later appeared on the Recording Academy’s social media on Tuesday. At the end of the video, she shared a personal message with fans.

“It’s true. I am going to host the Grammys,” she said. “I know what it feels like to be on that stage and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you put in and to be recognized for it. I’m just grateful that I get to bring that light and that energy.”

She continued on to say how excited and honored she is to be this year’s host.

“I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity to bring the light back and lift people up,” Keys concluded.

IT'S OFFICIAL! 15-time GRAMMY winner @AliciaKeys will host the 61st #GRAMMYs, marking her first time as master of ceremonies for Music's Biggest Night. pic.twitter.com/DsgsYqDNej — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 15, 2019

In the caption of the video, she wrote that there is “so much in store” and she “can’t wait” for fans to see it.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the promo shoot, Keys said that although this is her first run as the Grammys host, she won’t be asking any seasoned veterans like James Corden or LL Cool J for help. The singer confidently declared that she doesn’t need any help in making the show her own.

A press release on the Grammys official website called Keys a legend in the pop genre, noting that she has used her music to become a role model in the music industry and an advocate for change. Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow referred to her as the “perfect choice” for the job.

“[She is] a dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft,” Portnow said. “We are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable GRAMMY Awards.”

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.