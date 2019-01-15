‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Made Out With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Robby Hayes, Hopes Fans Will Ignore It

Scheana and Robby were romantically linked in 2018.

Scheana Marie went on a date during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules but according to a social media posts, she hopes it is one fans will soon forget.

Ahead of Monday’s show, Scheana took to her Instagram page, where she shared an image of herself and co-star Brittany Cartwright and teased fans about what they could expect from the new episode.

“All new #PumpRules tonight featuring me and my boo [Brittany Cartwright] in the amazing designs of [Kristen Doute] for [James Mae & Co.]!” she wrote on January 14.

Scheana also mentioned her daughter with Robby Hayes, who formerly appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, in her post, telling fans, “And let’s just ignore that date I went on… k, thanks.”

In the comments section of her post, Scheana was faced with criticism from fans who felt she was trying to hard to “reel” something in. In response to the comments, Scheana shared a statement of her own, insisting that she isn’t trying to find love. Instead, she’s enjoying the single life.

“[I’m] not trying to reel anything in. I like being single. It’s a TV show. Remember that,” she advised.

Although Scheana Marie and Robby Hayes never made their relationship official, they did spend time together last year and even enjoyed what appeared to be a romantic vacation in Oahu, Hawaii with one another in May. However, when asked what was going on between them around the time of their trip, both parties shot down rumors of a romance.

“You know, we are very good friends. We have been for about a year now,” Scheana told Us Weekly. “Him and I are amazing friends. Every time I’m in L.A., he’s one of the first people I call to hang out with and we get each other. We’re in the same world, so it’s very easy to relate with one another. He lives on the West Side, I’m actually going to be moving there this summer, so yeah just very good friends.”

“Scheana is amazing. Period,” Hayes added. “She has quickly become my best friend in L.A. since moving to the city. She’s not only drop dead gorgeous and always having fun, she’s loyal and dependable, as well, a hard trait to find in L.A. at times.”

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.