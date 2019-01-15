Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Liz Questions Willow As Franco Bonds With Aiden

The storyline involving Elizabeth’s son Aiden and his struggles at school has been slowing moving forward, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that it’s about to pick up some speed. Viewers will see some developments on this front during Tuesday’s show and teasers hint that there’s a lot more on the way.

As viewers have seen, Aiden has been getting picked on at school quite a bit. It was revealed that his cousin Charlotte was a primary instigator of the bullying and though it took some time, the adults involved had a talk with the kids and thought they’d made progress.

Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers detail that Aiden’s troubles aren’t over yet. Fans have been speculating for months now about where this storyline might be headed, and all signs point toward revelations emerging soon.

The preview for Tuesday’s show shared on Twitter reveals that Elizabeth will talk with Aiden’s teacher Willow about the situation once again. Liz will ask Willow if there’s something about Aiden that makes him a target, and it looks as if the teacher will hesitate before sharing her thoughts.

Tuesday’s episode will also bring scenes showing Franco and Aiden in the kitchen together at the family’s home. It looks like Aiden will be working on a recipe and Franco will ask the young boy why he didn’t tell them that he likes baking so much.

For some time now, fans have been speculating that the show would tackle a storyline related to Aiden’s gender identity or sexual orientation. This idea gained steam when Dr. Terry joined the cast of characters and it seems that the writers have been dropping breadcrumbs about this for the past few months.

Aiden has been quite withdrawn, both at home and at school, and he’s been reluctant to open up to Liz, Willow, or anybody else about what’s bothering him. Willow may believe she has a hunch about what’s going on here, but she also might hold back on sharing her thoughts in full. Perhaps she will point out a few tidbits about how Aiden is at school, or how he’s perceived by his classmates, and let Liz draw her own conclusions.

Whether this storyline is headed toward the revelation that Aiden is struggling with gender or sexuality questions or not, it looks like it’s going to continue to proceed relatively slowly. SheKnows Soaps indicates that Franco and Aiden will be baking together again during the January 24 show and it sounds as if there will still be questions hanging in the air at that point.

Are fans on the right track with their ideas about where this is headed, or is it something else that has been weighing Aiden down so much? Will the writers do right by a sensitive storyline like this? Some insight may be shared during Tuesday’s episode and General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s plenty more on the way over the course of the next few weeks.