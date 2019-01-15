Kate Middleton Rocks Jeggings In A Break From Her Typical Fashion Choices

The Royal is known for wearing skinny jeans and ankle boots, but she recently shook things up with a completely new combo.

Kate Middleton may not be considered as much of a fashion icon as Meghan Markle, but people around the world still pay close attention to her clothing choices. That’s why her recent shift from skinny jeans to jeggings has made headlines.

Unlike Meghan Markle, who has been incorporating brighter colors into her maternity wear, Kate Middleton wore a back-to-nature look with olive green as the primary color. Middleton also proved that she’s every bit as up-to-date with the latest fashion trends as Markle by opting for jeggings and hiking boots.

According to Difference Between, jeggings and leggings are close cousins, but they’re made from different materials. Sometimes, jeggings are made to look almost eerily similar to jeans, even though they have the same comfort and stretchiness as leggings. Kate Middleton chose a more understated, classic look by wearing an olive-green pair of jeggings made from spandex and denim material that’s more similar in appearance to traditional leggings.

Who What Where pointed out that Middleton’s suede hiking boots, also known as combat boots, are the very height of comfortable fashion this year. Others to pick up on this trend include Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid, and Sienna Miller. Now that the future Queen of England has been photographed wearing hiking boots from See by Chloe, the $267 pair has been flying off the shelves.

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore her latest fashionable outfit for a casual public outing to the Islington Community Garden. To deal with the cold weather, she topped off her ensemble with a stylish tweed jacket. The KensingtonRoyal Instagram account posted several images of her public outreach day. She can be seen showing children how to roll dough, sharing apples with visitors, happily greeting babies, and talking about flowers with a couple of young girls.

People Magazine indicated that the rolling dough portion of the day took place when Kate helped children learn how to make their own miniature pizzas. This led one inquisitive child to ask a very important question: “Has the Queen ever had pizza?”

Per her former personal chef, Darren McGrady, Queen Elizabeth isn’t “a foodie,” and she stays away from starch. Not one to disillusion the children, Kate Middleton diplomatically responded: “You know, that’s such a good question. I don’t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?”

Several years ago, the Huffington Post ran a piece about Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge unsuccessfully shopping for jeggings at the Gap. It’s unknown if her new pair came from there, but Kate Middleton definitely looked comfy in her olive-green jeggings.

