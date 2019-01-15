Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo Of Chicago West To Celebrate Her First Birthday

'Mommy and Daddy love you so much!'

It’s hard to believe that Kim Kardashian’s youngest child is already 1-year-old!

Early this morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo of her baby girl Chicago on Instagram in honor of her first birthday. The black and white photo shows the toddler laying on a pillow and looking into the camera. She wears a cute white dress and her chunky little thighs are fully on display for the camera.

The tot rocks her curly locks up in a little top knot and looks as sweet as can be. And to go along with the adorable photo, Kim also shared a cute caption with her millions of Instagram followers to celebrate Chicago’s first birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

So far, the image has earned the mother of three a ton of attention with over 2 million likes in addition to 16,000 plus comments. Some of Kardashian’s fans took to the post to wish Chi a happy birthday while countless other fans couldn’t help but gush over how adorable baby Chicago looks in the image.

“Happy birthday Chi i love you so much,” one follower wrote.

“Happy Birthday baby girl.”

“Probably one of the most beautiful babies I’ve ever seen,” one more commented.

And it will only be a little while longer until Chicago is no longer be the youngest member of the Kardashian/ West family. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the 38-year-old finally confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting a baby boy via a surrogate during an appearance of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian also appeared on the hit Bravo show with their sister and the girls appeared to be surprised when Kim confirmed the gender of her baby on television.

“I think it’s been out there! I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” Kardashian joked.

As fans of the reality star know, this will be Kim’s second child via surrogate. Baby Chicago was born last January via a surrogate mother after Kardashian was diagnosed with the life-threatening condition placenta accreta, which makes it too risky for Kim to carry a child on her own.

Prior to baby Chicago, Kim gave birth to daughter North West and son Saint West naturally. Kardashian did not reveal the exact due date for her little boy but she did confess that it will be “sometime soon.”