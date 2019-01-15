NFL News: Eagles Fan Attacks Girlfriend And Sticks Her Dog In A Microwave After Loss To Saints

This Eagles fan took the playoff loss to the Saints way too hard.

This past Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles went into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and built a 14-0 lead almost immediately on the New Orleans Saints. After that, the Saints opened it up and shut down the Eagles to defeat them 20-14 in the second round of the 2019 NFL playoffs. The loss upset and angered a lot of people, but one Eagles fan was so mad that she attacked his girlfriend and stuck her dog in a microwave.

Philadelphia could not keep the momentum going and they ended up collapsing as the Saints upped their game plan. New Orleans completely shut down the Eagles for the last 49 minutes of the game and moved onto the NFC Championship Game to face the Los Angeles Rams for a chance to go to Super Bowl LIII.

After the loss to New Orleans, Saints fans went out into the streets to dance and sing as their team was moving on in the playoffs. As for the fans of the Eagles, many took the loss very hard, but one diehard fan took it to a completely different level.

WGNO reported that 31-year-old Kirsten Gaskins had been drinking a good deal of alcohol and watching the Divisional Round playoff game. Gaskins is a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and she was watching the game in a hotel room in the city, but things got very dangerous after the loss.

After the game was over and the Eagles had been eliminated from the playoffs, Gaskins was so mad that she began arguing with her girlfriend. The argument escalated to the point of violence and Gaskins hit her girlfriend a number of times.

As of that wasn’t bad enough, police state that Gaskins took her girlfriend’s dog and stuck the animal into a microwave. Gaskins continued threatening to kill the dog, but she never ended up turning on the microwave and police were able to rescue the dog.

Luckily, the dog escaped this situation without harm.

Even after police arrived and arrested Gaskins, she continued to be argumentative with police and everyone around her. She was taken to the Northampton County Jail and charged with harassment, simple assault domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to animals.

The New Orleans Saints won the game and have moved one step closer to heading to the Super Bowl after Sunday’s victory. As for the Philadelphia Eagles, they will have to focus on next year and see what comes in the new season. For one Eagles fan, she is facing jail time and possibly more after her anger over the loss caused her to attack her girlfriend and stick a dog in a microwave.