‘The Bachelor’ 2019: Colton Underwood Worried There Were Hidden Microphones In Fantasy Suite Rooms

The Bachelor 2019 has only aired two episodes, but fans can’t stop talking about Colton Underwood’s fantasy suite dates at the end of the season.

According to a Jan. 15 report by People Magazine, Colton Underwood sat down for a hilarious interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night following some drama in the second episode, and of course, he was asked about his virginity, and the fantasy suite dates.

While Colton can’t give away any Bachelor spoilers, he did reveal that he was very worried that cameras or microphones might pick up things that were done and/or said behind the closed doors of the fantasy suite.

“You’re mic’ed up until you open up the door,” Underwood revealed of the fantasy suite process. “And right when you get on the other side of the door, they de-mic you.”

“They take it off, or they tell you they’re not listening?” Jimmy Kimmel asked, wanting clarification on how it all works.

Underwood then revealed that although the cameras stopped rolling and the microphones were taken off of him, he was still worried that the show may have bugged the fantasy suites, or forgotten a microphone, which prompted him to search the rooms in order to be sure there was nothing left.

“They take it off, but I checked the rooms. Of course! Do you know what they have at stake?’ Colton stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Colton Underwood’s virginity has been the biggest topic of conversation throughout this young season of The Bachelor, and it doesn’t seem that the jokes are going to stop anytime soon.

During this week’s episode of the reality dating series, there were a few big name guest stars. Meghan Mullally and her husband Nick Offerman hosted one of the group dates, and their comedy skills came into play when the topic of Colton’s virginity came up.

Later, on the second group date, comedian Billy Eichner guest starred, and made tons of jokes about the topic. That day before the show aired, Billy also took to his Instagram account to share photos of himself with Colton, joking that he was actually the one to take Colton’s virginity. Later, Andy Cohen jumped into the comment section, and revealed that he thought he had been Underwood’s first.

However, it seems that things may have worked out for Colton Underwood, who recently admitted that he is very happy following his time on The Bachelor, leading fans to believe that he is very likely engaged to one of his contestants.