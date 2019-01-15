Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Broadway Legend Carol Channing

The legendary entertainer is remembered by stars from Broadway to Hollywood.

The death of Carol Channing has rocked the entertainment world. The legendary Broadway actress and singer died on Tuesday at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, of natural causes at age 97, as previously shared by the Inquisitr.

Channing’s Broadway career started more than 70 years ago in 1948’s No For An Answer, and she famously appeared in performances of iconic shows as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Show Girl, Pygmalion, and most notably, Hello, Dolly!, which earned the star her first Tony Award in 1964.

But Channing’s career wasn’t limited to Broadway. The beloved star had many friends in Hollywood and she was a familiar face in both film and television. Channing made film appearances in everything from 1967’s Thoroughly Modern Millie to the Bee Gees flick, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1978. On TV, she logged multiple appearances on Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In, The Love Boat and even Sesame Street before becoming a voice actress in the 1990s on Where’s Waldo,The Addams Family and more.

After Carol Channing’s death was announced, many stars from Broadway to Hollywood posted tributes to her on social media. Laugh-In legend Ruth Buzzi posted a poignant tribute to her dear friend, as did other stars of Channing’s era, including Mitzi Gaynor.

Pee Wee Herman, who presented an award with Channing at the American Comedy Awards in 1987, posted a photo of him and the late star to Twitter, writing, “RIP Carol Channing. One of the nicest, sweetest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. What an original, one of a kind, LEGEND! ”

Other TV stars, including Sandra Bernhard and Viola Davis, remembered Carol Channing with sweet tributes, while Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted the lyrics to “Before the Parade Passes By” from Hello, Dolly!in his goodbye message to Channing.

“She was show business and love personified,” fellow Broadway star Bernadette Peters wrote of Channing on Twitter.

You can see some of the celebrity reaction to the death of Carol Channing below.

One of Broadway's greatest lights, Carol Channing, has passed on. She rejoins the heavens as a new diamond in the night sky, and as she famously sang, they are a girl's best friend. Goodbye and farewell, forever our Dolly. https://t.co/0u2zLcAnff — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 15, 2019

Carol Channing brought more magic into this world than just about anyone. She’s completely irreplaceable. How fortunate are we that her artistry will continue to entertain us for generations to come. Carol, thank you for being so uniquely & gorgeously, You. #CarolChanning pic.twitter.com/Ew1L6HJNBZ — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) January 15, 2019

“We feel the room swayin’

While the band’s playin’

One of you old favorite songs from way back when…” You defined Broadway.

Rest In Peace, Carol Channing. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) January 15, 2019

I am so sad just lost my incredible original inspiration #carolchanning I saw her in Hello Dolly when I was 8 and she changed my DNA love you lady forever one of the greatest entertainers of all times — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 15, 2019

RIP Carol Channing. The original Dolly and a "helluva" performer! You had a great run! Rest well. https://t.co/6kMpQgonHt — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 15, 2019

Carol Channing did the Broadway revival of Hello Dolly in 1996 and her playbill bio inspired me forever; it listed all her awards, adding “…and an appearance on Nixon’s ‘hate list,’ which she numbers among her highest honors.” — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 15, 2019

Rest in peace, Carol Channing. I will never forget your Love Boat appearances. Or the corn story. — Seamus Dever (@seamusdever) January 15, 2019

“When the whistles blow

And the cymbals crash

And the sparklers light the sky

I'm gonna raise the roof

I'm gonna carry on

Give me an old trombone

Give me an old baton

Before the parade passes by!”

Goodbye, Carol.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Z6KFQzrcWV — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 15, 2019

In addition to the celebrity reaction to Carol Channing’s death, the currently touring company of Hello, Dolly! also released a statement revealing they would dedicate tonight’s performance to Channing, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of the one and only Carol Channing,” the statement said. “She was a ‘Dolly’ for the ages and a true icon of the American Theater. Betty Buckley and the cast will dedicate tonight’s performance in San Diego to her memory.”