Selena Gomez Says She Has Been Working On A Lot Of Projects And There’s Lots To Look Forward To In 2019

Selena Gomez is making her comeback.

Earlier today, the singer took to her Instagram account to share another new photo for her millions of Instagram followers. Just last night, Gomez broke her nearly four month hiatus from the social media platform to let fans know that she is feeling better following a tough year. And today, the singer followed up the first post with another one.

The latest snapshot that was posted to her account has a vintage look to it. In the image, the 26-year-old sits outside in a brown chair as she leans back and holds one of her knees in her hand. The actress is wearing a jean jacket with matching jeans along with a pair of white Puma shoes, which is one of her latest projects. The caption of Gomez’s photo shares that she is sporting the Cali shoes from Puma and they can be purchased online for $80 on the Puma website.

So far, Selena’s photo has earned her a ton of attention from her fans with over 822,000 likes in addition to 22,000 comments. Some fans were quick to comment on the image to let Selena know that they are happy she is back on social media while countless others admitted that they wanted to purchase a pair of the Puma shoes that she is wearing in the image.

“Baby girl so glad that you finally came back we missed you, queen,” one fan commented.

“I bought these, I love wearing them, super comfortable and cute.”

“Happy you’re backkkkk,” another chimed in.

And as the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Gomez finally made her return back to social media. Previously, her most recent post dated all the way back to September 23, when the singer told fans that she was taking a little break from social media, hinting that negative comments may have caused her hiatus. After that, Gomez checked into rehab after suffering an “emotional breakdown.”

In her post yesterday, Gomez re-emerged on the social media platform to share a few photos, as well as a message with fans.

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” she wrote. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth.”

“It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

That post earned Gomez a ton of attention with over 7.5 million likes and 156,000 comments and it’s clear to see that Selena’s army of fans are thrilled that she is back again.