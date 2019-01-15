Schoolchildren Ask Duchess Kate If Queen Elizabeth Likes Pizza

Kate Middleton popped into King Henry’s Walk Community Garden to make pizza with a group of kids.

Kate Middleton recently spent an afternoon with children at King Henry’s Walk Community Garden in Islington to work on birdhouses and other craft projects and the kids relaxed enough to ask her some questions about the rest of the royal family and take a break for snack time.

Town & Country Magazine says that while making pizza at the community garden with herbs they had grown, Duchess Kate and the children had a chance to chat. All of the children were fans of the popular food, and one youngster wanted to know if the queen is a pizza fan.

“Has the Queen ever had pizza?”

This question puzzled the Duchess of Cambridge who seemed to realize that she had no clue where the monarch stands on pizza.

“You know, that’s such a good question. I don’t know, I don’t know…Maybe next time I see her should I ask?”

Middleton moved on gracefully, telling the children that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were going to be so disappointed that they were missing out on the impromptu pizza party in the garden, explaining that both of the little royals were in school.

“They’ll be very sad that I’ve been out here making pizzas with all of you, and they haven’t been here. They’re in school.”

Princess Charlotte will love Kate Middleton's next special engagementhttps://t.co/YLmBv9r2yx pic.twitter.com/DOvECxHcrO — HELLO! (@hellomag) January 9, 2019

But while it probably isn’t best to tell a group of children what Queen Elizabeth does and doesn’t eat, former royal chef Darren McCready has made it clear that the queen has some serious likes and dislikes when it comes to food, and at least one of her pet peeves might eliminate pizza from her preference list.

The Inquisitr reported that Queen Elizabeth isn’t a fan of carbs, including potatoes and bread, and doesn’t allow garlic to be used in anything served at her table.

“The queen would never have garlic on the menu. She hated the smell of it, she hated the taste of it.”

No bread, no garlic? Sounds like pizza is out as a favorite food for the queen. But the children will appreciate one of the monarch’s favorites, and that is chocolate.

” But of course, she loves chocolate. That was her favorite, and it has to be dark chocolate. The darker the chocolate, the better.”

And Duchess Kate’s new friends might be surprised to hear that like many of them, the queen likes to start her day with a bowl of cereal.

“Breakfast was very simple for Her Majesty. Some Kellogg’s cereal from a plastic container, which she’d serve herself.”