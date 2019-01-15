Kylie Jenner Exposes Her Long Legs In New Instagram Pic

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and sent the temperature of her account instantly soaring after she posted a picture of herself exposing lots of skin. In the picture, the 21-year-old makeup mogul and reality television star is featured sitting on a chair, wearing a pink feather dress with a thigh-high slit. Kylie accessorized with a pair of black pom stilettos and extended her legs forward to expose the entire leg. Because of the choice of color and the material of the dress, Kylie said that she felt like a flamingo while wearing it.

In less than 30 minutes of going live, the post racked up 721,000 likes and close to 6,000 comments. Kylie posted another up-close image of herself wearing the same outfit which garnered an additional 339,000 likes and close to 5,000 comments. In the second picture, Kylie’s signature makeup can be seen closely as she struck a sultry pose by looking sideways.

Per usual, fans showered Kylie with complimentary comments like “beautiful long legs!”, “I swear she makes anything look nice,” “you look like a goddess,” “you’re the prettiest woman alive,” and “one gorgeous flamingo, that is!”

From the comments, it appeared that some Instagram users are still trolling Kylie with comments related to the egg. They spammed her comments section with emojis of eggs and wrote that they will keep “overthrowing” the number of likes on her pictures. The comments related to an egg are made in reference to an Instagram account with the handle “world_record_egg” that set out to break Kylie’s record of the most liked picture on Instagram. The account posted a photo of a plain egg on a white background which successfully broke Kylie’s record by bagging 18.2 million likes. Since then, supporters of the account — called the “Egg Gang” — have been trolling Kylie on almost every picture.

Kylie seems to be on a picture-posting spree lately as she also shared a sultry pic of herself on Tuesday morning. The photograph featured her wearing a pair of black lingerie from Calvin Klein along with a jacket, racking up 6.1 million likes and close to 100,000 comments! As the Inquisitr earlier reported, Kylie put her well-toned abs and flat tummy on full display and showed off her thighs. She wore a full face of makeup, looked sideways and struck a mirror selfie.

Kylie also posted several Instagram Stories wherein she introduced her new line of bronzers, blushes, and highlighters. According to an article by Allure, the new range will be released on January 18, 2019, and will be available on Kylie Cosmetics‘ website. To girls’ excitement, Kylie is introducing not one or two but more than 20 new shades as part of the new collection.