Mike Sorrentino Says ‘Just Take Me To Jail’ During Instagram Live Chat, Per ‘Radar Online’

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino turned himself into authorities today to begin an 8-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

He appeared on an Instagram Live chat that his wife Lauren Sorrentino streamed on the way to the federal corrections prison which will be Sorrentino’s home for more than half a year, for fans to post their well-wishes for the MTV reality star in real-time.

A somber Sorrentino was shown in the video, as reported by Radar Online, on his way to the facility, which is located in Orange County, New York, and is 123 miles from Sorrentino’s Long Branch home, about 2 hours and 20 minutes by car reported NJ.com.

“Okay honey you’re on,” his wife Lauren Sorrentino said after she turned her phone camera onto her husband.

“You can stay on as long as you want. You should see all the messages people are sending,” she said in a show of support for her new spouse. The couple married in November 2018.

Sorrentino didn’t seem ready to talk to his fans at first, choosing to look at his phone and enjoy his coffee.

He finally made a joke when a fan brought up Pesce’s famous funfetti cake, the reality star’s favorite treat.

Sorrentino finally cracked a joke to his wife by stating, “You’re going to save a lot of money on food. That’s all we spend our money on.”

Pesce continued to read positive fans messages from her husband, who responded during the live video, “That’s good. I want to put this behind me and move forward. The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

“The Situation will reveal himself in 2019,” he said to fans. “Currently under construction, but will be revealed. Under new management now.”

When Lauren Sorrentino asked her husband if he wanted to say anything else on the video, he responded solemnly, “There is nothing more to say. Just take me to jail.”

Inquisitr previously reported that Sorrentino posted a mailing address for fans to write to him while he is away on his official Twitter account.

For family , friends & fans

Mailing Address for letters only: Michael Sorrentino#66910-050

Otisville FCI

Federal Correctional Institution

Satellite Camp

PO Box 1000

Otisville, NY 10963 — Mike The Situation ☝???? (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

TMZ reported that the Jersey Shore star will serve eight months at the Federal Correctional Institution, which is located in Otisville, New York.

His attorney Kristen Santillo noted to TMZ, confirmed this fact.

Inquisitr reported that Sorrentino will be serving his time in the prison’s satellite prison camp, which houses minimum-security offenders.

Sorrentino was sentenced for tax evasion charges on October 5. He will have 24 months of supervised release and 500 hours of community service when he’s out. His brother Marc was sentenced to two years in prison.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air with new episodes sometime in 2019.