‘RHONJ’ Reunion Photos Revealed: See The Ladies At The Season 9 Special

Check out all the glittery, flashy dresses -- and a jumpsuit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast filmed the season nine reunion special last week and online, tons of images from the special episode have been shared.

As fans of the Real Housewives franchise well know, the ladies of the series reunite at the end of each season to discuss the main storylines they endured and according to cast member Melissa Gorga, the season nine reunion won’t disappoint.

“The Reunion is gonna blow your mind. Definitely one of the most aaggressive I’ve ever seen. I am actually still confused,” Gorga teased on Instagram on January 14.

Gorga then spoke out about the outfit she wore to the event, which was created by The Walter Collection.

“What I’m not confused about is this gorgeous jumpsuit That @waltercollection designed!! It is beyond amazing,” she gushed.

Also in a jumpsuit was Danielle Staub, who appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in a part-time role during Season 9. However, on Staub’s Instagram page, she hasn’t yet shared any images of her outfit of choice. Instead, fans on Twitter have hunted an image of Staub down and shared them on their fan pages.

“Tell me. Who did it best? #RHONJ reunion looks…,” the Housewives Fanatic page asked its followers, along with a collage of photos of each of cast member’s reunion look.

“The ladies look absolutely breathtaking. @Teresa_Giudice @DoloresCatania @JenniferAydin As Jennifer says, it’s the Tre-O! #RHONJ,” another fan page said with a photo of Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin.

Some members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey shared their own images on social media.

While fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will have to wait and see what went down at the Season 9 reunion for at least a few more weeks, Page Six offered a bit of a sneak peek at the upcoming special last week.

“Teresa went hard,” their insider revealed. “There was a lot of fighting.”

According to the report, Giudice took aim at new cast member Goldschneider and at one point, an old photo of Goldschneider at a Giudice book signing was discussed.

“The picture that came out on social media of Jackie at Teresa’s book signing was a big conversation,” the insider added.

Page Six went on to say The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion was the most “aggressive” reunion to date.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.