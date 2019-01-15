Kim Kardashian Dishes On Telling Her Kids About Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about having to talk to her kids about her infamous sex tape in the future.

According to a Jan. 15 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, and dished on an array of touchy subjects, such as her sex tape with former boyfriend, Ray J.

During the interview, a fan called in and ask Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney what they dread talking to their children about in the future. Kourt revealed that she believes her children will eventually see her blow out fights with their father, Scott Disick, and Khloe claims that the way she used to talk to her mother, Kris Jenner, is something she regrets.

Meanwhile, Kim stated that it was pretty clear what she will have to explain to her children in the future. Kardashian garnered fame as Paris Hilton’s best friend, but shot to stardom after a sex tape she made with Ray J surfaced.

Soon after Kim and her family were given a reality series, and she and all of her sisters became household names as people tuned in to see what the wild, wacky, and wealthy Kardashian family would do and say next.

Kim Kardashian reveals that she’ll eventually have to speak with her children about the sex tape, and that she plans to be open and honest with the kids about her past mistakes.

“I don’t know [what I’ll tell them about it] yet. I mean, I have an idea, and I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them. That’s all you can really be,” Kim said of the future conversation.

As fans know, Kim currently has three children, daughters North and Chicago, and son, Saint. She and her husband, Kanye West, are also adding to the brood and are currently expecting their fourth child via a surrogate later this year.

Kim confirmed the big baby news on WWHL, adding that the baby is another boy, and that he will be coming into the world very “soon.”

The KKW Beauty founder also opened up about topics such as her brother, Rob Kardashian, returning to KUWTK, the family’s lawsuit with his former girlfriend, Blac Chyna, Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, Kanye West’s twitter rants, and her former drug use.

Fans can see Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian on Watch What Happens Live by heading over to the show’s YouTube channel for all the juicy highlights from the interview.