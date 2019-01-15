Nina Dobrev Shares Wild Photos From Her Star-Studded 30th Birthday Party

Nina Dobrev is only now recovering from her insanely crazy 30th birthday bash, but she’s already given fans some juicy snaps from the lavish party that will forever be remembered as “Ninachella” (a play on the word “Coachella”).

The actress turned 30 years old on January 9, and after taking all her friends to an epic trip to South Africa, which included a safari and plenty of sunbathing, she decided to throw a huge party for all her friends back home, and she’s now been sharing lots of photos from the wild gathering.

Nina brought out family members, co-stars, and friends together at the Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California, for a Coachella-themed birthday bash on Saturday. Some of the most famous faces there included Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich, Vanessa Hudgens, Vin Diesel, her former Vampire Diaries co-stars Kayla Ewell and Candice King, Family Guy‘s Seth MacFarlane, fellow Canadian artists Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara, Lauren Paul, former One Direction member Niall Horan… and that’s just to name a few! DJing the party was her pal Zedd, who took over the booth at one point while a sea of A-listers danced out to some of the biggest tunes out there.

In the photos from the epic birthday that she shared on Instagram, Nina is seen dancing the night away, having a few drinks, taking silly pics in the photo booth, and generally just hanging out with her friends and having a blast celebrating her 30 years on Earth.

“Thirty doesn’t feel much different. At least I didn’t act like it this weekend. But I’m definitely 30 because this hangover feels WAY different than when I was in my 20’s,” she captioned a post, adding that Ninachella had been “a hit!”

Just the day after, the Hollywood star attended the Critics’ Choice Awards, where she talked to Entertainment Tonight about her memorable birthday bash.

“It was a blast. It was a blast, and it’s a miracle that I’m here right now, to be honest with you.”

“It’s been a month-long celebration, and last night was the finale if you will. It was a blast, a lot of love, a lot of celebration, a lot of cake and food and just laughter and dancing!” she revealed.

She had been posting several envy-inducing photos on social media from her trip to South Africa, including lots of gorgeous bikini snaps with beautiful landscapes in the background. She thanked all her fans for the birthday wishes, saying, “I’ve never felt more Thirty, flirty…and I’m dead set on THRIVING through this next decade.”