Julianne Hough Talks About How Endometriosis Affects Her Sex Life: ‘It Can Be Really Frustrating’

Julianne Hough is opening up about some of the struggles of being a woman.

In a recent interview, with Women’s Health, the former Dancing with the Stars judge admitted that she has struggled with endometriosis for the past 15 years. As many know, endometriosis is a condition where the uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus and causes women with the condition to experience intense cramping and chronic pain. But not only is the condition pretty painful for Hough, she also told the magazine that it affects her sex life with husband Brooks Laich.

“It can definitely cut things short. Sometimes we’re in the middle and I’m just like ‘AH, stop!’ It can be really frustrating.”

But luckily for Hough, she says that she and her husband have found their way around things and he’s been very understanding when it comes to sex and knowing how to please his wife.

“He only wants to love on me and make me feel good,” she told the magazine. “There’s so much intimacy without actually having sex. There are some cool things we’ve learned and it’s literally been awesome.”

The 30-year-old explained that she first started to experience symptoms of endometriosis when she was just 15-years-old. Originally, she though that the cramps were just something that came along with period and she ended up toughing it out until she was 20-years-old. It was then that she suffered a ton of intense cramping on the set of Dancing With the Stars and she ended up needing to go to the Emergency Room.

At first, nobody was able to tell her what was wrong but eventually she was able to find a great gynecologist in Los Angeles who performed a pelvic exam and told her that the cramping that she was experiencing was from endometriosis. The singer took the diagnosis pretty hard in the beginning, especially considering the fact that she was an athlete.

“It was an emotional trauma,” she dished. “At the time, I felt very lonely and like nobody understood me. I had no idea that [so many women] had endometriosis.”

Eventually, Hough opened up and was able to share her story with others while finally realizing that she is not alone and countless other females suffer from the same condition that she does. And from this experience, Julianne also realized that she needs to listen to her body and what it is telling her.

“My body is very precious to me, I didn’t think of it that way before. If I don’t feel like working out that day, then I don’t do it. If I want to sleep in, then I will.”

Hough also reminds women that there are a ton of online support groups for those who are struggling with the same condition as she is.