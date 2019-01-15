‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Somebody Spies On Victoria And Nikki!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, January 15 brings success for Fen’s new single, a disagreement for Nick and Victor, and another disagreement for Nikki and Victoria. Plus, Kerry’s odd behavior confuses Jack.

Devon (Bryton James) rushed Fenmore’s (Zack Tinker) new single, and Ana (Loren Lott) felt thrilled when she realized her brother used her version. Devon admitted that she’s talented and her cut turned out better than his even though it hurt his ego to do so. Of course, Ana failed to reveal that she wrote the song too, and Fenmore called her out on that later, but Ana told him firmly to mind his own business.

Meanwhile, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) celebrated Fen’s success, but Michael still felt worried about Fen’s future. Lauren agreed with her husband that the music world is harsh but enjoyed the moment despite concerns over what’s next. Plus, Michael thought it strange that Fen performed somebody else’s songs, but Lauren assured her husband that their son had a talented songwriter creating his lyrics.

At the Genoa City Police Department, Nick (Joshua Morrow) visited Victor (Eric Braeden) and declared he believed that his father is innocent. Nick failed to tell Victor why he’s so convinced, but Victor probably guessed. Nick overstepped when he brought Michael in and told Victor he’d arranged for a new defense. Victor flatly denied Nick’s new plans, and Michael left. Victor assured Nick he would get out of jail after beating the charges, and then Victor said he is proud of Nick.

Meanwhile, at the Ranch, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) arrived after dropping Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) at the airport. Nikki showed Victoria the fireplace poker and then admitted that she’d told Nick all the details. Victoria was angry at Nikki for telling Nick. She said that since Dark Horse Nick had changed. However, Nikki did not worry at all because she trusts Nick. Plus, Nikki told her daughter that she left Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) out of the details she told Nick.

Victoria and Nikki vowed to figure out who was behind all the torture. At the same time, a video revealed that somebody was spying on the mother-daughter duo, but who?

Finally, at the Abbott mansion, Kerry (Alice Hunter) showed Jack (Peter Bergman) a new fragrance she created called Jack of Hearts. He put it on, and they made out. Jack stepped out to freshen up, and he caught Kerry leaving without even saying goodbye. They argued, and then Kerry declared she’d make it up to Jack upstairs and sent him up first. When he went upstairs, Kerry pulled out a syringe of some unknown medication. Inquisitr‘s spoilers reveal what viewers believe Kerry is hiding from Jack.