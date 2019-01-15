Meghan Markle Pays Sweet Tribute To Princess Diana With Bold Red And Purple Outfit

The Duchess chaneled a favorite color combo of her late mother-in-law.

People across the world look to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for fashion inspiration, and she certainly did not disappoint with a recent ensemble, pairing two bold colors together to create an incredible look that, according to Cosmopolitan, was also a sweet tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

On Monday, January 14, Meghan stepped out with her husband Prince Harry for their first engagement of the year in Birkenhead, standing out in a brightly colored outfit much different from her usual color palette of nudes, black and navy.

The Duchess looked stunning in a beautiful purple Aritizia dress that showed off her growing baby bump, and created a unique color combination by pairing it with a bright red Sentaler coat. Meghan completed her look with a matching pair of red high heels and a camel brown handbag, tying her back in a messy bun with a few wisps framing her face.

And while the color combination may seem strange to some, as red and purple certainly fall at opposite ends of the color wheel, Meghan is not the first royal to put the to together. As noted by Cosmopolitan, the Duchess appears to have been paying homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who often put the two colors together to create a number of stunning outfits.

Meghan Markle's Purple and Red Outfit Was a Subtle Tribute to Princess Dianahttps://t.co/c7sMn8aNMx pic.twitter.com/oWTEdocKhn — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 15, 2019

Princess Diana first paired the bold hues together in Thailand in 1988 with a gorgeous red and purple statement gown, and did so again with an outfit even more similar to Meghan’s look that she wore more than once.

In both Hong Kong in 1989 as well as in India in 1992, the late Princess of Wales paired a red jacket with a purple belted skirt to create an iconic ensemble that she completed with a purple and red wide-brimmed hat and purple shoes.

Meghan is not the only royal to borrow from Princess Diana’s iconic style, as her sister-in-law Kate Middleton also frequently re-creates some of her famous ensembles. As noted by Harper’s Bazaar, Kate has channeled the Princess of Wales a number of times, including at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2018 when she wore a polka dot dress similar to one that Diana wore at The Royal Ascot in 1988. The Duchess of Cambridge has also worn the “Lover’s Knot tiara,” which was a favorite her late mother-in-law’s.

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have had so many twinning style moments ???? pic.twitter.com/isvWCngbsD — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) January 14, 2019

Whether the similarities are directly from looking at an old photo of Princess Diana or simply coincidences, both Meghan and Kate are able to create gorgeous outfits that are beautiful tributes to their late mother-in-law.